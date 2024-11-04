Altra’s new FWD VIA shoes are taking cruise control to the max

The world of running is filled with high-tech shoes that promise everything from energy boosts to superhuman endurance, but Altra’s latest release might take things a step further (pun absolutely intended).

Building on the success of popular trainers, such as the Altra Via Olympus 2, has a maximum stack height of 37mm and provides neutral support for runners seeking comfort mile and after mile.

The FWD VIA is a running shoe designed to bring you max cushion, a spacious toe box, and, in their words, a smooth stride that might make you wonder if you’re riding instead of running.

The brand’s really gone the extra mile with the FWD VIA. You get Altra’s proprietary supercritical midsole foam, EGO FLO, infused with nitrogen for a featherweight, ultra-bouncy feel.

According to company, the FWD VIA combines lightweight foam with rocker-shaped geometry to give you that forward-tilted feel, and we’re still deciding if that means you’ll look slightly like an extra from Back to the Future.

With a 4mm drop – in line with Altra’s recent decision to move away from producing zero-drop shoes only – and the brand’s signature FootShape Fit for toe freedom, the FWD VIA may just be the comfiest running shoe you’ve ever tried.

At £145 (approx. $186/ AU$285), it’s not exactly the cheapest way to give your toes a five-star experience, but Altra assures us that the smooth, cushioned ride is worth every penny.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors