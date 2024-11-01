R.A.D walks into the wildside with adventure-ready apparel

R.A.D, the athletic footwear and apparel brand, has just dropped its first outwear line in collaboration with Polartec, and it couldn’t have come at a better time for the colder season.
The three-piece collection is powered by Polartec Thermal Pro, an innovative performance fleece used for some of the best fleece jackets to deliver superior warmth without the bulk, so you can tread lightly whilst making bold moves.
Just as with their successful ‘do-it-all training shoe’ the R.A.D One, the collection balances performance-ready features with streetwear aesthetics, so that each piece can be worn in a range of different environments. Plus, made from 100% recyclable materials, it still upholds the brand's all-important sustainable credentials.
It features black and white soft, fleecy sweatpants for men and women, as well as a matching cropped and full-zip jacket, oozing retro vibes with oversized Polartec embroidery, flat-lock paneling and woven panels. Who said adventure-ready apparel couldn't look cool?
The first Americans actually wore Polartec fleece to summit K2 in 1978— the world’s second-highest mountain after Everest, so if you were skeptical about whether or not these items will actually keep you warm, have no fear!
“Polartec is a natural extension of what we stand for at R.A.D,” said Ben Massey, founder and CEO of R.A.D. “It represents our design-driven and planet-first approach, with a goal to reimagine what adventure-ready apparel can be. We’re excited to bring our crew a line that is both technically advanced and easy to outfit.”
Although the collection is small, and we don't know what is next (Massey is always dropping surprises whether it's new R.A.D One colourways or apparel launches), we wouldn't be surprised if this is just the start of R.A.D outwear, or at least we hope it is. Watch this space!
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
