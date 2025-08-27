The 'ultra-toasty' Arc'teryx jacket I used for ice climbing is currently over £50 cheaper

I love a good mid-layer, whether it's a fleece or an insulated down jacket - it matters little, as long as it's lightweight and keeps me warm. I recently attended the Arc'teryx Alpine Academy, where I did ice-climbing and mountaineering courses. One of the biggest takeaways from the trip was just how well Arc'teryx's Atom Hoody performed.

I've never tried the jacket before, and was a bit on the fence about it, since it looks and feels different from your average mid-layer. It's sleeker and less puffy than a down jacket and certainly not as fluffy as a fleece. Yet, as soon as you put it on, you feel the warmth, and you immediately know you're in good hands.

Imagine my surprise when I saw that not one but two retailers have offers on the Atom hoody – I just had to let everyone know about it! The jacket is currently 20% off, and if I were you, I would take advantage of this offer now before insulating layers become more expensive again when autumn rolls around.

The Arc’teryx Atom Hoody is a high-performance insulated jacket that strikes an ideal balance between warmth, breathability, and packability. Designed for active use in cold or changeable conditions, it features Coreloft Compact 60 g/m² synthetic insulation that retains warmth even when wet and resists packing out over time.

The outer is made from Tyono 20, a durable yet lightweight fabric that resists wind and light moisture, with a PFC-free water-repellent treatment for added protection. Stretchy fleece side panels improve airflow and freedom of movement during high-output activities, making this a favourite midlayer for hikers, climbers, and skiers alike.

A low-profile insulated StormHood™ provides extra warmth without obstructing peripheral vision, while articulated patterning ensures a comfortable fit that moves with the body. The No Slip Zip™ prevents the main zip from self-opening, and two hand pockets plus an internal chest pocket provide secure storage. Stretch-knit cuffs and a dual-adjustable hem seal in warmth.

Weighing just 370g for the men’s version (310g for women’s), the Atom Hoody compresses easily into a pack or luggage. It's a go-to choice for shoulder-season layering or as a standalone in milder winter weather.