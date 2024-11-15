The best Black Friday waterproof jacket deals are live: here's 10 I found you simply can't miss

Stay dry and save big

Men wearing The North Face raincoat
It’s Black Friday, and if you’re anything like me, you’re already eyeing the best deals on gear you can actually use. With the weather turning unpredictable (and downright miserable at times), the best waterproof jackets aren't just nice to have – they are a necessity. From heading out for a hike and cycling through the rain to just dodging puddles on the school run, a reliable waterproof jacket can make all the difference.

This year, I’ve done the legwork for you and tracked down the best Black Friday deals on some of the best waterproof jackets out there. From technical shells built to tackle the wildest storms to stylish options you’ll actually want to wear on your daily commute, these picks bring the performance and savings you’re after.

And the best part? These aren’t just run-of-the-mill discounts – they’re serious deals on top brands like Arc'teryx, Patagonia, and Rab. But as always with Black Friday, the good stuff goes fast. So, grab a coffee, check out my list, and find the perfect jacket to keep you warm, dry, and smugly pleased with your bargain-hunting skills.

Best Black Friday waterproof jacket deals

Craghoppers Howth Insulated Waterproof Jacket
Craghoppers Howth Insulated Waterproof Jacket: was £200 now £79.95 at outdooraction.co.uk

The Craghoppers Howth Insulated Waterproof Jacket is designed for cold, wet conditions. It features a textured AquaDry Membrane construction with an EcoShield PFC-free DWR finish, providing waterproof protection up to 12,000mm and breathability of 10,000g/m²/24hrs. The jacket includes a lux insulating lining, a Borg fleece-lined hood, and seven pockets, including 'Hot Pockets' to keep hands warm.

Arc'teryx Mens Beta LT Jacket
Arc'teryx Mens Beta LT Jacket: was £400 now £338.50 at Cotswold Outdoor UK

The Arc'teryx Men's Beta LT Jacket is a versatile, lightweight shell designed for all-mountain performance. Crafted from durable, bluesign-approved 3-layer Gore-Tex fabric, it offers waterproof, windproof, and breathable protection across various activities.

Patagonia Super Free Alpine GORE-TEX Jacket
Patagonia Super Free Alpine GORE-TEX Jacket: was £140 now £98 at Patagonia

The Patagonia Men's Isthmus Anorak Pullover is crafted from recycled nylon with a PFC-free DWR finish for weather resistance. Featuring a three-panel adjustable hood, quarter-zip design, and packable pocket, it's perfect for eco-conscious outdoor enthusiasts.

Finisterre Skybird Waterproof Jacket (Women's)
Finisterre Skybird Waterproof Jacket (Women's): was £175 now £140 at finisterre.com

The Women's Skybird Waterproof Jacket is a lightweight, breathable, and fully waterproof jacket made from 100% recycled polyester. It features a 3-layer ripstop fabric, taped seams, adjustable cuffs, hem, and hood, and a high neck for wind protection. The jacket is slightly longer in length, making it suitable for year-round use.

Salomon OUTERPATH PRO 2.5L
Salomon OUTERPATH PRO 2.5L: was £200 now £140 at Salomon US

The Outerpath Pro 2.5L is designed for versatile outdoor use, offering durable protection with its 2.5-layer ripstop fabric and waterproof breathable (10K/40K) membrane. It features underarm vents for enhanced airflow, a hidden waterproof pocket with internal compartments for secure storage, and a seamed taped interior for a smooth, frictionless feel.

The North Face Transverse 2L DryVent Jacket
The North Face Transverse 2L DryVent Jacket: was £315 now £220.50 at The North Face UK

The North Face Transverse 2L DryVent Jacket combines mountain-ready technology with urban style. It's waterproof, windproof, and breathable, featuring an adjustable hood and waterproof pockets for comprehensive weather protection. Crafted from 100% recycled polyester, it aligns with sustainable practices.

Mountain Equipment Makalu Jacket
Mountain Equipment Makalu Jacket: was £300 now £210 at Cotswold Outdoor UK

The T3 Award winner Makalu Jacket is a robust, waterproof shell designed for hiking and mountaineering. It features a 3-layer Gore-Tex ePE membrane, offering exceptional weather protection and breathability. The jacket includes a fully adjustable, helmet-compatible hood, articulated sleeves for enhanced mobility, and multiple pockets for storage.

Haglofs L.I.M GTX Jacket
Haglofs L.I.M GTX Jacket: was £229.95 now £160.97 at Alpinetrek UK

The Haglofs L.I.M GTX Jacket is a lightweight, compact waterproof jacket made from durable ripstop nylon with a GORE-TEX Paclite Plus membrane, ensuring it's waterproof, windproof, and breathable. It features an elasticated hood, two spacious zipped front pockets, and reflective details for visibility. Currently, it's available at a 30% discount at Alpinetrek!

Mammut Convey Tour Hardshell Hooded Jacket
Mammut Convey Tour Hardshell Hooded Jacket: was £219.95 now £164.96 at Alpinetrek UK

The Convey Tour Hardshell Jacket is a lightweight, breathable, and waterproof jacket designed for hiking and trekking. It features a GORE-TEX Paclite membrane with a hydrostatic head of 28,000 mm, ensuring excellent protection against the elements. The jacket includes an adjustable hood, underarm ventilation zips, and water-repellent zippers for enhanced comfort and functionality.

Rab Downpour ECO Waterproof Jacket:

The Rab Downpour ECO Waterproof Jacket is a sustainable choice for outdoor enthusiasts. Crafted from 100% recycled materials, it features a 2.5-layer Pertex Revolve fabric with a fluorocarbon-free DWR treatment, offering a 20,000mm hydrostatic head for excellent waterproof protection. The jacket is breathable and includes adjustable features such as a hood, hem, and cuffs for a comfortable fit.

