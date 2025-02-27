REI is having a Patagonia clearout right now – here are 5 things I'd buy

Discounted Patagonia goods, anyone? REI did us all a solid and reduced the price of over 300 items from the popular outdoor brand, from jackets and fleeces to hats and pants – they've got it all. I've been poring over the listings and created a shortlist of five unmissable items every self-respecting outdoor enthusiast must check out.

Of course, REI also stocks a score of other brands, and a lot of their stuff is also on offer – you can find the full list here. There is The North Face, Arc'teryx, Helly Hansen, Columbia, Cotopaxi and other top-tier brands to choose from if you're not keen on Patagonia stuff (although, again, why would you click on this article if you weren't?).

Patagonia Fisherman's Rolled Beanie: was $39 now $27.73 at REI.com I love a red beanie, and the Fisherman's Rolled Beanie is up there as one of the best-looking ones I've ever seen. It's made from soft 100% recycled polyester yarn that provides an itch-free and comfortable next-to-the-skin feel. And, of course, it comes from a Fair Trade Certified factory!

Patagonia Reversible Silent Down Jacket: was $329 now $197.73 at REI.com Patagonia's Reversible Silent Down Jacket features a 100% recycled polyester taffeta shell with a PFC-free DWR finish for water resistance. Insulated with 700-fill-power recycled down, it offers lightweight warmth. The reversible design provides two looks in one, with zippered pockets for functionality.

Patagonia R1 Thermal Full-Zip Hoody: was $219 now $108.83 at REI.com The perfect mid-layer, the R1 Thermal Full-Zip Hoody is made from 94% recycled polyester fleece with a smooth outer face for layering. Its hollow-core yarns and grid structure enhance warmth and breathability, while the snug-fitting hood and zippered pockets add functionality for active pursuits. Now half price!

Patagonia Venga Rock Pants: was $109 now $76.73 at REI.com Perfect for climbers and hikers alike, Patagonia's Venga Rock Pants are made from a lightweight, stretchy blend of 73% organic cotton, 24% polyester, and 3% spandex for mobility and durability. Features include a gusseted crotch, articulated knees, an adjustable OppoSet waist, and multiple pockets for climbing and everyday wear.

Why should you buy Patagonia

If you’re looking for gear that lasts, performs, and actually does some good for the planet, Patagonia is a solid choice. Their clothes aren’t just built for adventure – they’re made with recycled materials, organic cotton, and Fair Trade Certified production to keep things ethical and sustainable.

Plus, Patagonia doesn’t just sell stuff; they encourage you to repair, reuse, and keep your gear going with their Worn Wear program. Every purchase supports environmental activism and climate initiatives, so you’re not just getting great outdoor gear – you’re backing a company that cares. Quality, sustainability, and impact – what’s not to love?