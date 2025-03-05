Quick! Ellis Brigham has slashed the price of Patagonia's mountain-ready jacket by 40%
The Super Free Alpine Jacket is a must-have for this price
Patagonia deals are few and far between, so imagine my surprise when I stumbled upon this offer at Ellis Brigham, knocking a whopping £216 off the recommended retail price of the Super Free Alpine Shell. This waterproof jacket is built for harsh conditions and performs well in the mountains and sea level.
Strangely enough, the Patagonia shell seems to be available in most sizes for now, an unusual thing with such a good discount. Not only that but both colourways (Belay Blue and Forge Grey) are well stocked and are part of the deal. Unheard of! If I were you, I'd check it out before it all goes.
It's Patagonia, so all materials and construction are very environmentally friendly, including the bluesign-approved fabric and the Fair Trade Certified sewn jacket itself. The 40 denier outer is made with 100% recycled nylon, too (obviously). A superb jacket for the finest explorers.
Patagonia's Super Free Alpine Jacket is a lightweight, high-performance shell designed for serious alpine adventures. Made with a 3-layer GORE-TEX ePE membrane, it delivers waterproof, windproof, and breathable protection. Featuring a 40-denier recycled outer, articulated fit, and helmet-compatible hood, it's built for adventures in unpredictable weather conditions.
Built for the mounstains, the Super Free Alpine Jacket combines lightweight protection with serious durability. Its 3-layer GORE-TEX ePE membrane is fully waterproof, windproof, and highly breathable, keeping you dry without overheating during any type of outdoor pursuits.
The 40-denier recycled outer adds toughness without unnecessary weight. Designed with movement in mind, the articulated fit and minimal seams reduce bulk and maximise flexibility. The helmet-compatible hood offers full coverage without restricting vision, while the adjustable cuffs and hem lock out wind and snow/rain.
Two high-set hand pockets sit above a harness or pack belt, and the water-resistant zippers add extra weather protection. At just the right balance of weight and durability, this is the jacket for climbers, alpinists, and serious adventurers who demand performance without compromise.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
