Outdoor Research’s new alpine gear uses Special Forces camouflage reserved for the US Military

Outdoor Research has partnered with freeskiing icon Mark Abma to launch a cutting-edge backcountry kit for winter athletes: the Multicam Alpine Skytour Ascentshell Collection.

Limited to just 125 kits, the exclusive collection brings together Abma’s signature mountain style and Outdoor Research’s technological prowess to create one of the most advanced pieces of outerwear designed for alpine adventure.

Featuring tactical-grade camouflage and innovative AscentShell material, this gear is ready to take on the toughest of mountain terrains with unparalleled comfort and protection.

Abma’s exclusive Multicam Alpine pattern was specially crafted for mountain environments, enabling skiers to blend into snowy backcountry scenes while still moving freely through intense conditions.

The Multicam Alpine Skytour Ascentshell Collection comprises a waterproof jacket and bibs, both crafted from Outdoor Research’s proprietary AscentShell Air 3L material, known for its exceptional breathability and PFA-free waterproofing.

Designed for full mobility, the gear features a range of motion capabilities, durable YKK Aquaguard zippers, helmet-compatible hoods, and smartly placed pit zips and thigh vents that keep airflow steady during demanding climbs and descents.

(Image credit: Outdoor Research)

With fully seam-taped construction and a stretch-mesh internal gaiter, the kit keeps out snow and moisture, ensuring warmth and dryness through long days in variable alpine conditions.

The bibs are reinforced with a hybrid-mapped design—combining a softshell upper for comfort and a waterproof lower for ultimate weather resistance.

“Blending into the environment, staying dry and warm for 16-hour days in diverse conditions, and feeling completely unrestricted in any situation—this is what I love about the Multicam Alpine Skytour Ascentshell Collection,” said Abma. "This kit feels incredibly natural and intuitive, and I love the sensation of moving through the mountains in stealth mode."

This collection is the latest in a long line of products trusted by skiers, snowboarders, and elite forces, and with just 125 kits available, it’s likely to sell out fast.

The Multicam Alpine Skytour Ascentshell Collection by Mark Abma is now available for purchase at Outdoor Research for a recommended price of $499.