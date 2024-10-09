Neutral sneakers are in, and here are 7 Prime Day deals you don't want to miss

Neutral sneakers are in this season, people, and even though I don't recommend buying shoes for the sake of it, if your trainers are due for an upgrade, you might want to consider opting for more muted tones.
My shoes have certainly seen better days, so in addition to buying a pair of bright yellow track pants from Adidas, I might treat myself to some new sneakers, too. I'm not sure if I would wear the two together, but who knows? Some darker brown shoes are on offer, which might be a good option with the pants.
I scoured the internet and found the neutral sneaker deals below. I'll update them as soon as I find some more. Without further ado, let's see those neutral sneakers!
Inspired by running shoes of the early 2000s, the chunky yet lightweight Response CL has a textile upper and an EVA midsole. This Alumina / Wonder Beige / Cloud White is the perfect colourway for this season!
Go retro with Reebok's Club C Grounds UK. Featuring a soft suede upper adorned with gold accents, these sneakers are as comfortable as they are good-looking. And they only cost £56 right now – a bargain!
Another 2000s throwback style, the Astir has a rubber outsole and a mesh upper with synthetic overlays. The Wonder White / Wonder White / Gum colourway is subtle enough to not draw too much attention; only people in the know will recognise how switch you are about style!
The 610v1 Shoes look brilliant in this Olivine with Dark Olivine and Sea Salt colourway—an excellent choice for those who don't like brown or beige sneakers. The unique lacing setup helps the shoes stand out from the sea of samey-samey sneakers.
A modern fashion iteration of the iconic waffle shoes, the Phoenix Waffle takes cues from original Blue Ribbon Sports designs and incorporates today's technological advances. The vintage Swoosh logo on the side is the icing on the cake!
Not dissimilar to the immensely popular Samba shoes, the Country OG Sneakers in Sand, Earth Strata & Wonder Beige are for those who like to do things differently. The leather upper is adorned with colour-matched stripes for added subtle points.
Okay, this isn't an actual deal, but I love Onitsuka Tiger and will promote it wherever I can. Based on one of the first models that featured the iconic Onitsuka Tiger Stripes in the '60s, the Mexico 66 is made with smooth cow leather and looks absolutely iconic in this Beige/ Grass Green colourway.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.