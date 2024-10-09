Neutral sneakers are in, and here are 7 Prime Day deals you don't want to miss

(Image credit: Adidas/Nike/Brooks)
Neutral sneakers are in this season, people, and even though I don't recommend buying shoes for the sake of it, if your trainers are due for an upgrade, you might want to consider opting for more muted tones.

My shoes have certainly seen better days, so in addition to buying a pair of bright yellow track pants from Adidas, I might treat myself to some new sneakers, too. I'm not sure if I would wear the two together, but who knows? Some darker brown shoes are on offer, which might be a good option with the pants.

I scoured the internet and found the neutral sneaker deals below. I'll update them as soon as I find some more. Without further ado, let's see those neutral sneakers!

Adidas Response CL Shoes
Adidas Response CL Shoes: was £90 now £72 at adidas.co.uk

Inspired by running shoes of the early 2000s, the chunky yet lightweight Response CL has a textile upper and an EVA midsole. This Alumina / Wonder Beige / Cloud White is the perfect colourway for this season!

View Deal
Reebok Club C Grounds UK (women's)
Reebok Club C Grounds UK (women's): was £80 now £56 at SkimLinks - reebok.eu

Go retro with Reebok's Club C Grounds UK. Featuring a soft suede upper adorned with gold accents, these sneakers are as comfortable as they are good-looking. And they only cost £56 right now – a bargain!

View Deal
Adidas Astir Shoes (women's)
Adidas Astir Shoes (women's): was £80 now £56.80 at adidas.co.uk

Another 2000s throwback style, the Astir has a rubber outsole and a mesh upper with synthetic overlays. The Wonder White / Wonder White / Gum colourway is subtle enough to not draw too much attention; only people in the know will recognise how switch you are about style!

View Deal
New Balance 610v1 Shoes (men's)
New Balance 610v1 Shoes (men's): was £110 now £66 at newbalance.co.uk

The 610v1 Shoes look brilliant in this Olivine with Dark Olivine and Sea Salt colourway—an excellent choice for those who don't like brown or beige sneakers. The unique lacing setup helps the shoes stand out from the sea of samey-samey sneakers.

View Deal
Nike Phoenix Waffle (women's)
Nike Phoenix Waffle (women's): was £89.99 now £62.99 at nike.com

A modern fashion iteration of the iconic waffle shoes, the Phoenix Waffle takes cues from original Blue Ribbon Sports designs and incorporates today's technological advances. The vintage Swoosh logo on the side is the icing on the cake!

View Deal
Adidas COUNTRY OG (women's)
Adidas COUNTRY OG (women's): was £85 now £55 at endclothing.com

Not dissimilar to the immensely popular Samba shoes, the Country OG Sneakers in Sand, Earth Strata & Wonder Beige are for those who like to do things differently. The leather upper is adorned with colour-matched stripes for added subtle points.

View Deal
Onitsuka Tiger MEXICO 66
Onitsuka Tiger MEXICO 66: was £130 now £130 at SkimLinks - onitsukatiger.com

Okay, this isn't an actual deal, but I love Onitsuka Tiger and will promote it wherever I can. Based on one of the first models that featured the iconic Onitsuka Tiger Stripes in the '60s, the Mexico 66 is made with smooth cow leather and looks absolutely iconic in this Beige/ Grass Green colourway.

View Deal
