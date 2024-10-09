Neutral sneakers are in, and here are 7 Prime Day deals you don't want to miss

Neutral sneakers are in this season, people, and even though I don't recommend buying shoes for the sake of it, if your trainers are due for an upgrade, you might want to consider opting for more muted tones.

My shoes have certainly seen better days, so in addition to buying a pair of bright yellow track pants from Adidas, I might treat myself to some new sneakers, too. I'm not sure if I would wear the two together, but who knows? Some darker brown shoes are on offer, which might be a good option with the pants.

I scoured the internet and found the neutral sneaker deals below. I'll update them as soon as I find some more. Without further ado, let's see those neutral sneakers!

Adidas Response CL Shoes: was £90 now £72 at adidas.co.uk Inspired by running shoes of the early 2000s, the chunky yet lightweight Response CL has a textile upper and an EVA midsole. This Alumina / Wonder Beige / Cloud White is the perfect colourway for this season!

Adidas Astir Shoes (women's): was £80 now £56.80 at adidas.co.uk Another 2000s throwback style, the Astir has a rubber outsole and a mesh upper with synthetic overlays. The Wonder White / Wonder White / Gum colourway is subtle enough to not draw too much attention; only people in the know will recognise how switch you are about style!

New Balance 610v1 Shoes (men's): was £110 now £66 at newbalance.co.uk The 610v1 Shoes look brilliant in this Olivine with Dark Olivine and Sea Salt colourway—an excellent choice for those who don't like brown or beige sneakers. The unique lacing setup helps the shoes stand out from the sea of samey-samey sneakers.

Nike Phoenix Waffle (women's): was £89.99 now £62.99 at nike.com A modern fashion iteration of the iconic waffle shoes, the Phoenix Waffle takes cues from original Blue Ribbon Sports designs and incorporates today's technological advances. The vintage Swoosh logo on the side is the icing on the cake!

Adidas COUNTRY OG (women's): was £85 now £55 at endclothing.com Not dissimilar to the immensely popular Samba shoes, the Country OG Sneakers in Sand, Earth Strata & Wonder Beige are for those who like to do things differently. The leather upper is adorned with colour-matched stripes for added subtle points.