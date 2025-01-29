Jack Wolfskins Prelight 2.5l Lt Jacket is lightweight, breathable and ready for anything

I often criticise the best waterproof jackets for not looking exciting enough, but after looking at the press photos of the new Prelight 2.5l Lt Jacket from Jack Wolfskins, I realised that I might be the one who looks boring!

Hot off the press, the new shell features Jack Wolfskin's most eco-friendly and premium outdoor protection: the Texapore Ecosphere Pro. It is completely windproof and has a hydrostatic head rating of 20,000 mm.

It's also super breathable (the official number is an impressive 15.000 g/m7/24h) and features a completely recycled membrane made of 100% polyester.

The brand says Texapore Ecosphere Pro let you be "all geared up for exceptionally difficult challenges and weather conditions."

And as you'd expect from any fine shell, the Prelight 2.5l Lt Jacket comes with a fixed hood with one point adjustment, multiple hip pockets, adjustable cuff and pit zips.

Best of all, it weighs only 254 grams (men's medium) – around half as much as the otherwise excellent Rab Namche Gore-Tex Jacket – making the Prelight 2.5l Lt Jacket ideal for ultralight adventures.

It's available for both women and men for a recommended retail price of £150 (approx. £185.95/ AU$299.16). Sadly, the brand recently decided to withdraw from the North American market, so you won't be able to buy the jacket in the US without additiona tax implications (TBC by the company, though).

Available in three colours for women and two for men, the Prelight 2.5l Jacket can be bought directly from Jack Wolfskin.

Is the jacket all attitude but no substenance? There is only one way to find out...