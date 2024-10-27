Can this base layer inspired by sharks give you the competitive edge this Winter?

In a fascinating blend of nature and tech, Kipsta has taken inspiration from the ocean’s speed champion, the Mako shark, to debut its latest Keepdry thermal base layer.
This nature-inspired approach echoes a broader trend in outdoor apparel, where brands are turning to biomimicry and sustainable materials.
Columbia, for instance, has used Omni-Heat technology to reflect body heat, while, inspired by the movement of water vapour, The North Face’s FUTURELIGHT fabric offers durable waterproofing while promoting breathability in extreme environments.
The Decathlon-backed Kipsta’s base layer redesign brings streamlined biomimetic principles to the fore, promising athletes of all kinds a fresh edge in comfort, warmth, and durability.
At the brand’s conception centre, designers sought to emulate the Mako shark's athletic prowess, focusing on the creature’s unique characteristics: agility, speed, and breathability.
As a result, the upper section of the Keepdry garment prioritises breathability and resistance, while the midsection is crafted for high airflow.
The lower part offers vital support and seamless stability, mimicking the smooth, fast-moving lines of the shark.
The Keepdry is crafted from 100% recycled polyester and produced regionally to reduce its carbon footprint.
Plus, the seamless construction not only minimises friction but also said to streamline production for sustainability, in line with the company’s eco-friendly goals.
For instance, Keepdry garments sold in Europe are made from European-sourced materials, while those sold in Asia are produced locally in China.
The newest Keepdry iteration is available in 13 colours at £17.99 (approx. $23.38/ AU$35.21) from Decathlon.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
