Can this base layer inspired by sharks give you the competitive edge this Winter?

In a fascinating blend of nature and tech, Kipsta has taken inspiration from the ocean’s speed champion, the Mako shark, to debut its latest Keepdry thermal base layer.

This nature-inspired approach echoes a broader trend in outdoor apparel, where brands are turning to biomimicry and sustainable materials.

Columbia, for instance, has used Omni-Heat technology to reflect body heat, while, inspired by the movement of water vapour, The North Face’s FUTURELIGHT fabric offers durable waterproofing while promoting breathability in extreme environments.

The Decathlon-backed Kipsta’s base layer redesign brings streamlined biomimetic principles to the fore, promising athletes of all kinds a fresh edge in comfort, warmth, and durability.

At the brand’s conception centre, designers sought to emulate the Mako shark's athletic prowess, focusing on the creature’s unique characteristics: agility, speed, and breathability.

As a result, the upper section of the Keepdry garment prioritises breathability and resistance, while the midsection is crafted for high airflow.

The lower part offers vital support and seamless stability, mimicking the smooth, fast-moving lines of the shark.

The Keepdry is crafted from 100% recycled polyester and produced regionally to reduce its carbon footprint.

Plus, the seamless construction not only minimises friction but also said to streamline production for sustainability, in line with the company’s eco-friendly goals.

For instance, Keepdry garments sold in Europe are made from European-sourced materials, while those sold in Asia are produced locally in China.

The newest Keepdry iteration is available in 13 colours at £17.99 (approx. $23.38/ AU$35.21) from Decathlon.