adidas x Como 1907 Drop ultra-limited edition sneaker only a few lucky feet will ever wear

Get ready, sneakerheads, because adidas and Como 1907 have released what might be the most exclusive footwear you’ll never get your hands on.

Dropping today, 19 October 2024, this ultra-limited edition sneaker will be the first in a series of custom collaborations between the iconic sportswear brand and Italy’s beloved Serie A club.

So, what's all the fuss about? Well, besides the fact that only a tiny batch is available, the design of this sneaker is inspired by the serene elegance of Lake Como.

These kicks don’t just look good; they also bring a bit of the Italian lakeside right to your feet. Think sleek lines, lake-inspired prints, and enough sophistication to make you feel like you’re strolling the Como promenade (even if you're just walking to the store).

Leading the charge for this drop is Como 1907 midfielder Yannik Engelhardt, who’ll be repping the sneakers both on and off the pitch.

We're not saying that wearing these will improve your football skills, but Yannik does look pretty slick in them, so who knows?

This release celebrates more than just cool footwear; it’s a nod to Como 1907’s incredible journey back to Serie A after 21 years, with the iconic lake print marking that achievement.

Available both at the adidas x Como store and online, you’ll want to act fast. Trust us, these sneakers will be gone quicker than you can say "ultra-limited."

Now the real question is: Will you be one of the few lucky enough to score a pair? Probably not – but hey, it’s always fun to dream. Better start camping out now, or those lake-inspired beauties will be but a distant memory!