REI Labor Day Sale is live – here are 12 deals picked by T3's experts

As the summer sun begins to set and the crisp fall air creeps in, there’s no better time to gear up for your next adventure. REI’s Labor Day deals are now live, offering an irresistible lineup of discounts that will have you rethinking your outdoor setup.
Here, we selected the 12 best REI Labor Day Sale deals that fought the attention of our outdoor experts, from tents and bike racks to socks and sleeping bags. Whether you’re in the market for a cozy new tent, a sleeping bag to keep the chills at bay, or that perfect Thule roof rack for your next road trip, now’s the time to snag these essentials at a steal.
With up to 40% off select gear from top brands like The North Face and Exped, and significant savings on REI’s own reliable Co-op brand, your next outdoor excursion just got a whole lot more comfortable—and affordable. REI's Labor Day Sale is on from today, 23 August, until 2 September. Why wait, though? Dive into the deals and let the adventure begin!
Garmin Forerunner 965: was $600.00, now $499.99 at REI
The Garmin Forerunner 965 is like having a personal coach on your wrist—minus the yelling. Packed with features, it tracks your runs, heart rate, and even your VO2 max, making you feel like a pro athlete (or at least look like one). With its bright display and ultra-long battery life, it's perfect for those who want to outrun their excuses and maybe even time itself.
NEMO Dragonfly OSMO 2P Tent: was $499.95, now $374.89 at REI
The NEMO Dragonfly OSMO 2P Tent is the ultimate outdoor cocoon for you and your adventure buddy. Lightweight yet sturdy, it packs down smaller than your campfire stories. With weather protection so good, you'll wonder if it's doing a rain dance to keep the skies clear. Perfect for those who like their camping cozy, dry, and with a touch of dragonfly magic.
Thule T2 Pro XTR 2-Bike Hitch Rack: was $749.95, now $599.89 at REI
The Thule T2 Pro XTR 2-Bike Hitch Rack is like your car's new BFF for bike adventures. It securely hauls your bikes without a single wobble, so you can focus on the trail, not on whether your bikes are doing a backflip off the back. Plus, it's got wheels, making it easier to move than that heavy couch you promised you'd never move again!
The North Face Inferno -20 Sleeping Bag: was $650.00, now $389.99 at REI
The North Face Inferno 20 Sleeping Bag is your cold-weather survival kit in a sack. Built for the harshest conditions, it’s like wrapping yourself in a warm hug from Mother Nature herself. Lightweight yet rugged, it ensures you stay cozy while the world outside freezes. Perfect for when you’re camping where only the bravest (and best prepared) dare to go.
Thule Chariot Lite Multisport Trailer: was $899.95, now $719.89 at REI
The Thule Chariot Lite Multisport Trailer is your ticket to parenthood on wheels—literally! Whether you're jogging, biking, or strolling, this trailer makes sure your little co-pilot rolls in style. It's so light and easy to use, you'll wonder if it secretly has a "push me" button. Perfect for parents ready to take the tots for a spin without breaking a sweat—except during your workout, of course!
Darn Tough Light Hiker Micro Crew Socks (Women's): was $24.00, now $17.99 at REI
The Darn Tough Light Hiker Micro Crew Socks provide unmatched comfort and support, perfect for any trail. Designed with moisture management and a snug fit, they keep feet cool, dry, and cushioned mile after mile. A must-have for any serious hiker seeking all-day comfort.
Co-op Cycles DRT 4.1 Fat-Tire Mountain Bike: was $1,499.00, now $1,199.19 at REI
The Co-op Cycles DRT 4.1 Fat-Tire Mountain Bike is built for conquering tough terrain with ease. Its oversized tires provide exceptional stability and traction on snow, sand, and rocky trails, making it the perfect choice for adventurous riders who crave versatility and performance.
KEEN Targhee IV Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots (Men's): was $170.00, now $127.49 at REI
The KEEN Targhee IV Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots provide excellent support, durability, and comfort on rugged trails. With waterproof protection and superior traction, these boots are perfect for hikers seeking reliable performance in various weather conditions.
Exped MegaMat 10 Sleeping Pad: was $239.95, now $143.89 at REI
The Exped MegaMat 10 Sleeping Pad offers unparalleled comfort and insulation for outdoor adventures. Its self-inflating design and 4-inch thickness ensure a luxurious night's sleep, even on rough terrain. Ideal for campers seeking premium comfort and durability.
Garmin Forerunner 265: was $450.00, now $349.99 at REI
The Garmin Forerunner 265 is your new running sidekick that never misses a beat. It tracks everything from your pace to your sleep, all while looking sleek on your wrist. With its vibrant display and all-day battery life, it's like having a cheerleader, coach, and data geek all rolled into one, helping you hit new PRs without breaking a sweat—well, at least until you start running!
Altra Lone Peak 8 Trail-Running Shoes (Men's): was $140.00, now $104.99 at REI
The Altra Lone Peak 8 Trail Running Shoes is the ultimate trail buddy that keeps your feet happy and your runs epic. Designed for rugged terrain, they offer a cushioned ride and a roomy toe box, giving your toes all the wiggle room they could dream of. With killer traction and comfort that lasts, these shoes are ready to conquer any trail you throw at them.
MSR Hubba Hubba 2 Tent: was $549.95, now $329.89 at REI
The MSR Hubba Hubba 2 Tent is your portable palace in the wilderness. Designed for two, it’s spacious yet lightweight, making it easy to carry and set up. With top-notch weather protection and ventilation, it’s perfect for those who want to enjoy the great outdoors without sacrificing comfort.
