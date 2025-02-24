REI is discounting YETI gear right now – here’s what to buy before it sells out

Massive REI sale drops YETI drinkware, coolers, and more

YETI deals at REI-Coop
(Image credit: YETI)
Matt Kollat
By
published
in Deals

Who doesn't like a new YETI cooler or tumbler, especially if it's cheaper than usual? I know I do. REI just dropped the price on a ton of YETI gear, and I've been trawling through the listings to find the best YETI deals for you, folks.

YETI is famous for its ultra-durable, high-performance coolers and drinkware, designed to withstand extreme conditions while keeping contents ice-cold (or piping hot) for extended periods.

Known for rotomolded toughness, bear-resistant designs, and superior insulation, YETI products are a go-to for outdoor enthusiasts, campers, anglers, and adventurers who demand reliability.

I selected my favourite options below. However, there are a ton more in the sale, so if you want to window shop to see what option works best for you, I recommend clicking/tapping on the link above. Everyone else, keep scrolling!

YETI Roadie 24 Cooler (Rescue Red)
YETI Roadie 24 Cooler (Rescue Red): was $250 now $200.93 at REI.com

The YETI Roadie 24 is a compact, ultra-tough cooler designed for road trips, beach days, and solo adventures. 30% more efficient than its predecessor, it holds 18 cans (with ice) and keeps contents colder for longer. Taller, lighter, and wine-bottle-friendly, it’s the perfect grab-and-go cooler for any journey.

YETI Tundra 35 Cooler (Wild Vine Red)
YETI Tundra 35 Cooler (Wild Vine Red): was $275 now $219.93 at REI.com

Weighing only 21.4 pounds, the YETI Tundra 35 is a rugged, ultra-durable cooler built for adventure. It can hold 21 cans of beer or soda using YETI’s recommended 2:1 ice-to-can ratio. Bear-resistant, leakproof, and virtually indestructible, it’s perfect for camping, tailgating, or road trips. Compact yet spacious, it delivers serious cooling performance anywhere.

YETI Rambler Tumbler with MagSlider Lid - 30 fl. oz. (Rescue Red
YETI Rambler Tumbler with MagSlider Lid - 30 fl. oz. (Rescue Red: was $38 now $31.93 at REI.com

The YETI Rambler 30 oz Tumbler is a rugged, insulated drinkware essential for hot coffee or ice-cold drinks. Its double-wall vacuum insulation keeps beverages at the perfect temperature for hours, while the MagSlider lid adds splash resistance. It's a durable, dishwasher-safe, and cupholder-friendly.

YETI Tundra 45 Cooler (Wild Vine Red)
YETI Tundra 45 Cooler (Wild Vine Red): was $300 now $239.93 at REI.com

The slightly larger version of the one above, the Tundra 45, features a rotomolded construction, extra-thick PermaFrost insulation, and a bear-resistant design. Highly portable, it can hold 26 cans (with a 2:1 ice-to-can ratio) and keep up to 35 pounds (15.9 kg) of ice frozen for days. The perfect camping, fishing, and road trip companion!

YETI Hopper Flip 12 Soft Cooler (Wild Vine Red)
YETI Hopper Flip 12 Soft Cooler (Wild Vine Red): was $250 now $199.93 at REI.com

Need something smaller? The Hopper Flip 12 is a lightweight, go-anywhere soft cooler built for adventure. Its ColdCell insulation keeps drinks chilled for hours, while the rugged, waterproof DryHide shell resists punctures and UV rays. Compact yet roomy, it holds 13 cans (with ice) – your go-to cooler for day trips, kayaking, or picnics.

Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.

