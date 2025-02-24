REI is discounting YETI gear right now – here’s what to buy before it sells out
Massive REI sale drops YETI drinkware, coolers, and more
Who doesn't like a new YETI cooler or tumbler, especially if it's cheaper than usual? I know I do. REI just dropped the price on a ton of YETI gear, and I've been trawling through the listings to find the best YETI deals for you, folks.
YETI is famous for its ultra-durable, high-performance coolers and drinkware, designed to withstand extreme conditions while keeping contents ice-cold (or piping hot) for extended periods.
Known for rotomolded toughness, bear-resistant designs, and superior insulation, YETI products are a go-to for outdoor enthusiasts, campers, anglers, and adventurers who demand reliability.
I selected my favourite options below. However, there are a ton more in the sale, so if you want to window shop to see what option works best for you, I recommend clicking/tapping on the link above. Everyone else, keep scrolling!
The YETI Roadie 24 is a compact, ultra-tough cooler designed for road trips, beach days, and solo adventures. 30% more efficient than its predecessor, it holds 18 cans (with ice) and keeps contents colder for longer. Taller, lighter, and wine-bottle-friendly, it’s the perfect grab-and-go cooler for any journey.
Weighing only 21.4 pounds, the YETI Tundra 35 is a rugged, ultra-durable cooler built for adventure. It can hold 21 cans of beer or soda using YETI’s recommended 2:1 ice-to-can ratio. Bear-resistant, leakproof, and virtually indestructible, it’s perfect for camping, tailgating, or road trips. Compact yet spacious, it delivers serious cooling performance anywhere.
The YETI Rambler 30 oz Tumbler is a rugged, insulated drinkware essential for hot coffee or ice-cold drinks. Its double-wall vacuum insulation keeps beverages at the perfect temperature for hours, while the MagSlider lid adds splash resistance. It's a durable, dishwasher-safe, and cupholder-friendly.
The slightly larger version of the one above, the Tundra 45, features a rotomolded construction, extra-thick PermaFrost insulation, and a bear-resistant design. Highly portable, it can hold 26 cans (with a 2:1 ice-to-can ratio) and keep up to 35 pounds (15.9 kg) of ice frozen for days. The perfect camping, fishing, and road trip companion!
Need something smaller? The Hopper Flip 12 is a lightweight, go-anywhere soft cooler built for adventure. Its ColdCell insulation keeps drinks chilled for hours, while the rugged, waterproof DryHide shell resists punctures and UV rays. Compact yet roomy, it holds 13 cans (with ice) – your go-to cooler for day trips, kayaking, or picnics.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
This massive Garmin Fenix 7 deal at Amazon just made your next adventure cheaper
You can save $220 at Amazon right now!
By Matt Kollat Published
-
10 umbissable outdoor deals in the REI Co-op Cyber Monday sale – end today!
You have a few hours left to shop the best outdoor deals at REI Co-op
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Forget Cyber Monday – I'm buying these limited edition YETI products instead
Today's the last day to shop the YETI Gear Garage sale!
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Traeger’s best pellet grill is $200 off in the Home Depot Black Friday sale
Get 29% off the Traeger Pro Series 34 Pellet Grill in the Black Friday deals
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Boycotting Black Friday? Here are your best options to shop sustainably in 2024
Say no to Black Friday chaos and shop with purpose instead. From eco-friendly brands to mindful alternatives, here’s how to score great finds while staying sustainable this holiday season
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Forget Garmin Fenix – this Black Friday smartwatch offer is a fraction of the price of the big-ticket rival
Why splurge on a Garmin Fenix when you can grab this feature-packed smartwatch for a fraction of the cost?
By Matt Kollat Published
-
REI Co-op Patagonia Black Friday sale is live – here are T3's outdoor experts' top picks
Up to 75% off the hottest Patagonia gear at REI Co-op
By Matt Kollat Published
-
YETI Gear Garage Sale live – what to expect, what's launched and the best deals
While Black Friday deals dominate, these limited-edition Yeti products are stealing the spotlight, but don’t wait—thet won’t last long!
By Matt Kollat Last updated