I’m an outdoors writer and the app I use for all my walks and hikes has 50% off
You can now snap up an annual AllTrails+ membership for £17.99, but it's for a limited time only
Growing up in the Cotswolds, I’ve always been fond of the outdoors and, as T3’s Active Writer, I test a wide range of outdoor gear, from hiking boots to waterproof jackets. This means I’m constantly seeking new outdoor adventures and the app that helps me do that is AllTrails. From 11-16 April you can save 50% on an annual AllTrails+ membership with the code SPRING25, dropping the price to just £17.99!
In case you’ve been living under a rock, AllTrails is an app where you can pop in your postcode (or desired location) and it brings up all the walks, hikes, cycles, and even running routes in your chosen area. What’s better is that people leave reviews, pictures, and there’s handy information available, like how easy/hard the walk is, and how long it will take you.
What do you get with the AllTrails+ membership?
I’ll be honest, you can access a lot of the apps’ features for free, but the AllTrails+ membership (which is usually £35.99) gives you access to a few handy extras. This includes offline maps which, let’s be honest, is essential if you enjoy venturing to more remote locations where you won’t get phone signal and, my personal favourite, wrong-turn alerts.
When you’re spending time outdoors you don’t want to be on your phone twenty-four seven but, with wrong-turn alerts, your phone vibrates when you go off-route. As someone who has the worst sense of direction (and memory), this is a feature I heavily rely on.
A couple of years back, I got terribly lost up Pen y Fan (FYI I didn’t know of AllTrails' existence then), so last weekend I gave it another go using the app. This time I opted for a shorter, easier route – did I get lost once? Nope! I didn’t even go off trail.
I’d always thought the annual price was extremely reasonable, especially with how often I use the app. But, with 50% off, it’s an absolute bargain! Whether you opt for the annual membership or not, it’s still worth downloading the app and giving the free version. It will change the way you explore the outdoors.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She recently completed her Level 3 PT qualification with the PFCA to bring a deeper understanding of training techniques, fitness trends, and wellness advice to her writing. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
