Every hiker needs this Garmin gadget and it has £100 off for Prime Day!

Just because the weather has got a little colder and wet doesn’t mean long walks and hikes are off the agenda. In fact, for serious outdoor enthusiasts, autumn-winter is an awesome time to lace up the hiking boots and experience your surroundings in its all-new seasonal glory.

As with any long hike, especially when you’re roaming off-grid, you need to make sure you head out with the right equipment. One device that many hikers carry is the Garmin Inreach Mini 2 and right now it currently has just over £100 off in the Amazon Prime Day sale!

Garmin InReach Mini 2: was £349.99, now £242.80 The Garmin InReach Mini 2 lets you send messages and share your location with friends, family, and emergency services when you're in areas with no signal. A must-have gadget for every outdoor enthusiast. Save 31% off now!

The InReach 2 Mini is a portable GPS and satellite communicator that can go where your phone can't, making it a must-have gadget for your time on the trails . It uses multiple GPS services together with the Iridium satellite network to provide location tracking, weather reports and messaging no matter where you are in the world.

When venturing off-grid it's unlikely that you'll get signal on your phone so, if you get lost, you could find yourself in a bit of a pickle! That's why a device like the InReach Mini 2 is so handy, and can even be lifesaving. Of course, Garmin does have wearables— like the Fenix 7X Pro Solar which is also in the Prime Day Sale— that also have GPS. However, portable devices, like the InReach Mini 2, are not only cheaper, but also have better battery life, so take advantage of this deal while you can!