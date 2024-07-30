5 hiking gadgets that will transform your time on the trails

Whether you’re a casual hiker or an avid outdoor adventurer with miles under your belt, the best hiking gadgets can make your time on the trails that little more enjoyable and stress-free.

Aside from the essentials (your hiking backpack, a good pair of hiking boots and a waterproof jacket) a couple of hiking gadgets can make your time spent outdoors safer and even more entertaining. So, what are the best hiking gadgets?

While there are lots of gimmicks and garbage out there, below are five gadgets that we think are actually useful and that everyone could benefit from popping in their hiking backpack , whether you’re heading out for a couple of hours, or even days.

1. Garmin inReach Mini

(Image credit: Carrie Marshall)

This satellite communicator is a handy little safety device for those who like to venture off to more remote areas and are planning on doing longer routes. The Garmin inReach Mini 2 lets you send messages and share your location with friends and family, as well as call out the emergency services when you're in areas with no signal. Alternatively, you could always get a smartwatch that also has these features, such as the Garmin Fenix 7X .

2. LifeStraw

A LifeStraw (retailer link) is one of the most useful gadgets you can have in your hiking backpack, especially when out on long hikes or when the weather is particularly hot. It allows you to drink directly from streams and lakes whilst filtering 99.999999% of harmful bacteria and 99.999% of parasites and it lasts up to 4,000 litres of water. We also love the LifeStraw Peak Solo which you can attach to the end of your hiking water bottle if you’d rather just refill that.

3. Head torch

Although this isn’t one of the most exciting gadgets out there, it’s definitely one of the most practical, especially if you’re planning to be out on longer, or more challenging hikes, once the sun has set. Of course, you could pack a regular handheld flashlight , but a headtorch frees up your hands for map holding, climbing, etc.

4. Multi-tool

A multi-tool, or even a camping knife , is a great lightweight gadget that can solve a lot of problems you may encounter during your hike, without the need to carry multiple items. Whether you need to prep food, repair gear, or even pluck out a stubborn splinter, it's one of those gadgets worth packing to be better safe than sorry.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

5. Power bank

(Image credit: BioLite)