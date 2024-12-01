Adidas’ popular Samba sneaker suddenly falls to an all-low price

In multiple colourways too!

Adidas Samba deal
One thing we can all 100% agree on is that everyone loves Adidas’ Samba sneakers. The popular trainer was originally created for footballers back in 1949, however, they quickly became the perfect everyday kicks and right now you can save up to 25% off them at Footlocker– in multiple colour ways!

The biggest savings can be found on the white-green, white-blue and white-blue-brown colourways, which have all been reduced from £89.99 to £69.99. But you can also find a smaller reduction on the white-green and popular black-beige-gold colourway, which are both £74.99.

Adidas Samba
Adidas Samba: was £89.99 now £69.99 at footlocker.co.uk

This trainer is visually pleasing and versatile, elevating any ordinary outfit. Save up to 25% off in multiple colourways at Footlocker now!

If this deal is up your street, then it probably goes without saying, you’ll need to get a move on! The Sambas sell out fast on a regular day, let alone when there’s a sale on, so snap up this fantastic deal while it’s still on. This visually pleasing and versatile trainer will elevate any ordinary outfits and goes with pretty much anything.

Staff Writer, Active

Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.

