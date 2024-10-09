10 cool camping gadgets under £100 to get your hands on (quickly) this Prime Day

Whether you’re looking to pitch your tent up this autumn-winter, or want to upgrade your camping gear for next year’s warmer weather, these camping gadgets I’ve spotted in the Prime Day sale may come in handy for your next outdoor adventure. Better still, everything I’ve spotted is under £100 because, let’s be honest, we all love a good bargain.

Earlier this year, Wild Camp Specialist, Daniel Jones, shared his to five favourite camping gadgets with us, and a few of them have even gone into the sale this Prime Day! But, as well as tech, I've also tried to seek out other gadgets that can also add a little comfort to your trip, and make life easier.

The only thing is, the Amazon Prime Day sale ends at 11:59PM tonight, so don't hesitate for too long about hitting that buy button or not. Happy shopping campers!

was £40.60 now £26.99 at Amazon UK This 650ml bottle from ClearStraw protects against 99.999999% of bacteria, parasites and microplastics, so you can re-fill and drink safely on the go. Save 34% off now!

was £39.99 now £35 at Amazon UK Who says you can't enjoy a few home comforts, like a good cup of coffee, when out in the wilderness? The AeroPress is lightweight, portable, and can make three cups of filtered coffee in a minute!

was £39.99 now £26.99 at Amazon UK When going off-grid a power bank is a must, especially if you want to capture lots of content. This one from Anker has 20,000mAh of power (which is enough to charge your phone roughly 4.3 times) and comes with two charging ports. Save 33% now!

was £16.99 now £9.99 at Amazon UK A handy gadget that will free up your hands for map holding, climbing, reading and so much more. At less than £10, this deal is unmissable.

was £23.99 now £16.75 at Amazon UK Make your night in the tent a little more comfortable with an inflatable pillow. This one has a ergonomic design for optimal neck and head support, stuffs down small and has a removable cover so you can keep it clean.

was £12.99 now £8.49 at Amazon UK Swap your regular heavy-weight towel for a compact, quick-drying microfibre one. Ideal for drying pots and pans, wiping condensation off your tent, and using after a wild swim.

was £69.99 now £59.49 at Amazon UK This camping chair is so lightweight, you'll barely even notice you've packed it. Sure, it's not the biggest discount in the world, but this particular model from Trekology is made to last and has high-rated reviews for comfort, weight, and sturdiness.

was £15.99 now £8.06 at Amazon UK Save 50% off this rain cover from Trespass. It has a 1500 mm waterproof rating (which is good for moderate rain), is made of durable ripstop material and is available in sizes small to large.



was £19.99 now £15.99 at Amazon UK These hand warmers will keep your fingers toasty for up up to 10 hours. They have three heat levels and go up a maximum of 57°C. Pop them in your pockets, or even your socks, to keep the cold at bay.