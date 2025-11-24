Olight's "best torch ever" is now 35% off and it’s the Black Friday deal you can't miss if you want a compact torch that reviewers say leaves others "in the shadows"

Black Friday arrives just as the days get shorter, which, if you're anything like me, is a reminder to finally retire that £10 torch or head torch you grabbed from B&Q five years ago and upgrade to something more capable. As expected, there are loads of excellent torch deals this week, but the standout for me is the Marauder Mini offer from Olight.

I’ve reviewed a few Olight torches for T3 over the years, and the one closest to the Marauder Mini – the slightly more compact Olight Seeker 4 Pro – earned a five-star rating from yours truly. Despite its name, the Marauder Mini is the meatier model, yet it remains surprisingly compact for the performance it delivers.

Save £70 OLIGHT Marauder Mini: was £199.99 now £129.99 at Amazon The Olight Marauder Mini is a tiny powerhouse built for serious illumination, and it packs an outrageous amount of power into a compact, pocketable body. With a 7,000-lumen flood beam, 600-metre spotlight, long battery life and rugged waterproof build, it’s the torch reviewers say “leaves others in the shadows.” Now £70 in Amazon's Black Friday sale!

The Olight Marauder Mini brings serious power in a surprisingly compact package. Boasting a dual-beam setup with a 7,000-lumen floodlight plus a 600-metre spotlight, it’s built to “leave others in the shadows,” as one reviewer says on Amazon.

A built-in 24Wh rechargeable battery supports up to 43.5 hours of runtime (on lower output), and the torch is rated IPX8 waterproof and 1.5 m impact resistant.

It delivers smart features, including a rotary knob to select seven output levels, a toggle to switch between flood and spotlight, cooling fins and a thermal sensor to protect from overheating. Better still, the silicone-grip surface and hidden lanyard hole make it rugged yet carry-friendly.

Reviewers rave: “Lightweight, small enough to fit easily into a pocket & the light beam is amazing.” One insists, “Best torch ever, don’t let the price scare you!!” Another adds, “Very powerful and accessible torch. Brightest I’ve ever lit anything up before.”