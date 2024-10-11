Flagship GoPro Hero action camera falls to lowest-ever price right after Prime Day

We've seen some really good action camera offers on Prime Day, but we had to wait until after the big shopping event to see the best GoPro deal surface. The Hero 10 Black is down to £199, the cheapest ever. It was around £228 a few days ago, but now it's under the £200 threshold.

One of the best GoPro still, the Heo 10 Black has the same maximum resolution as the latest GoPro Hero 13 Black. In our review, we said that "the GoPro HERO 10 Black might be iterative, but it is best." Admittedly, that was a couple of years ago, but the camera still stacks up against the competition, especially at this price point!

The GoPro Hero 10 Black excels with its powerful GP2 processor, enabling smoother performance and faster processing. Key features include 5.3K video recording at 60fps, enhanced 4K slow-motion at 120fps, and 23MP still images.

The upgraded HyperSmooth 4.0 stabilisation offers improved horizon levelling, while the new hydrophobic lens cover reduces water smudging. The responsive touchscreen, quicker wireless transfers, and waterproof design make it versatile for various action settings.

Long story short, it's an awesome camera that can be used for a variety of purposes, from watersports and motorcycling to vlogging and more. Grab one at this price while you can.