Duracell’s latest portable power stations plug into your wild side

When you’re deep in the backcountry or simply escaping to your favourite campsite, the last thing you want is to be cut off from the essentials – and by essentials, we mean the gear that keeps you connected, safe, and entertained.

Duracell, the brand we’ve all relied on for generations for our energy needs, just launched a new lineup of portable power solutions: the new M100 Portable Charging Hub, G-Series Portable Power Stations, and the M-Solar Panel.

The smallest one of the lot and weighing in at just over a pound, the M100 is designed for those who need to stay powered without being weighed down.

The M100 features a tiltable, magnetic lid that holds your phone at the perfect angle for hands-free calls or entertainment. It also hides a second charging platform underneath, allowing you to power up two devices simultaneously.

For the adventurers who crave more power, Duracell’s G-Series Portable Power Stations are the answer.

With two AC ports, three USB-A ports, and one USB-C port, this 9.5-pound, 350W power station is versatile enough to handle a range of devices, from fans to speakers. It’s fully charged in just four and a half hours and has an easy-to-read LCD screen and a handle for easier transportation.

Need even more power? The G800 Power Station steps it up, offering enough juice to power everything from CPAP machines to slow cookers, making it an ideal choice for longer stays in the wilderness or as a backup during power outages at home.

Plus, with its fast charge and quiet cool modes, the G800 is as considerate of battery life as it is of peace of mind.

Their new M-Solar and G-Solar Panels make harnessing the sun’s energy easier than ever, and can fully recharge the G350 in five to eight hours, and the G800 in 10-12 hours, making them reliable companions for extended off-grid adventures.

The Duracell M Series is currently only available in the US with prices from $99 (approx. £74.78/ AU$145.97). The G350 (MSRP $299) and G800 (MSRP $699) models are coming soon. For more information, visit Duracell today.