No stupid questions: which direction should you pitch a tent?

There are lots of common mistakes people make when setting up camp, and the direction you pitch your tent is one of them. "There’s a lot to consider when it comes to pitching your tent that will help you have a better night's rest and ultimately make your camping experience more enjoyable,” says Jamie Ramsay , an endurance athlete and Cotswold Outdoor Ambassador.

The short answer—and most important thing—is you want the back of the tent to be facing the prevailing wind. However, like Jamie says, there’s lots of things to consider. Whether you're pitching up a backpacking tent in the remote wilderness, or a family tent on a campsite, below Jamie dives into the key things you’ll want to think about, so you know exactly which direction to pitch your tent in.

How to pitch your tent

Weather is the most important thing to consider when it comes to choosing the best direction to pitch your tent, the wind being top priority. “Find out where the wind is coming from and position the smallest part of your tent facing that direction,” Jamie says.

“Think about aerodynamics, you want to be an arrow not a sail!” Always make sure the back end of your tent is facing the wind. If your entrance is facing it, there’s a higher chance of the wind coming underneath the door and lifting your tent up. If your tent has more than one door, you’ll have a little more scope here, but trees, rocks, walls, or even using your car, can make good natural wind breakers.

After wind direction, Jamie says to turn your attention to the ground. “Work out where water would go if it rains because, if you are in a dip, that is likely where it will collect. It happened to me during a storm in the Pyrenees and spent hours stranded on my sleeping mat!”

Your best bet is to pitch up on flat ground, if possible. On top of a hill provides no shelter and, if the weather is pretty shocking, then being positioned at the bottom will just lead to water trickling down into your tent, which no-one wants!

This will also affect your sleeping position. Again, flat ground is always best but, if you happen to pitch up on a hill then you want to make sure your feet are facing downhill and your head is uphill. If you do this the other way around, your head won’t be thanking you for it the following day, trust us.

The direction of the sun shouldn’t be forgotten either (albeit this shouldn’t trump the wind). If you want to wake up to the sunrise, then pitch your tent East or, if you’d rather get heat and light of the setting sun, opt for West. Just don’t forget, in the summer months, tents can get very warm in direct sunlight.

Finally, never forget to take a quick scan of your chosen spot for any potential hazards. “If under a tree, then it could be branches falling or maybe there are tracks from wild animals or insects that use the area,” Jamie says. “Also, never camp in a dried-up riverbed as these can refill very quickly and from rain miles away.”