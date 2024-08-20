Latest Peloton upgrade is a dream come true for book lovers

Finally, logging those sometimes monotonous miles on a Peloton bike can now be punctuated by captivating storytelling, making each session fly by!
In a move that blends the best of both worlds, Amazon and Peloton have teamed up to bring Kindle's extensive eBook library directly to your workout sessions.
Peloton users already received some good news just last week when the company announced that it's bringing its highly acclaimed fitness classes to Fitbit Premium users starting as early as September this year.
The new integration allows users of one of the best exercise bikes to dive into their favourite reads while powering through intense cycling sessions, jogs, or yoga routines.
With Kindle now available on Peloton devices, users can seamlessly switch between their workout metrics and the latest page-turner without ever losing momentum.
What makes this integration particularly exciting is the adaptability it offers. Readers can now adjust the font size, and background colour, and even switch to dark mode, all while staying in sync with their workout intensity.
And for those who prefer to keep their hands free, text-to-speech functionality is also on the cards, allowing the story to unfold as you push through those last few minutes of your routine.
Peloton members can easily access their Kindle library through the Entertainment tab at the bottom navigation bar of their Peloton Bike+, Bike, Peloton Tread, or Tread+ (Tread+ integration is US only).
This collaboration reflects Peloton's efforts to create an all-encompassing fitness platform, recognising the value of creating more integrated, holistic experiences for consumers.
This move by Amazon and Peloton isn’t just a novelty; it’s a testament to how technology can enrich our lives by harmonising the activities we love. It’s fitness with a literary twist, and we’re here for it.
Find out more about the collaboration at Amazon.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
