Fitbit and Google Pixel Watch users just got a cool free upgrade

Fitbit Premium members are in for a treat, as they’ll soon have access to a diverse range of Peloton’s fitness classes.
Hot on the heels of the Pixel Watch 3 announcement, Google Fitbit and the maker of the coveted Peloton Bike Plus have announced a multi-year, multi-country partnership that will bring Peloton’s highly acclaimed fitness classes to Fitbit Premium users starting as early as September this year.
The offerings span over 10 different modalities (i.e. types of workouts), including popular workouts like Strength, Pilates, Running, Boxing, Cycling, Barre, and more.
This isn’t just a one-time drop – the companies say new content will be rolled out incrementally, ensuring that the user experience remains fresh, engaging, and, most importantly, effective.
For those who aren’t subscribed to Fitbit Premium, there’s still good news. A select range of Peloton classes will be made available to all Fitbit users, offering a taste of that sweet, sweet Fitbit Premium Member life for everyone.
Peloton hasn’t forgotten its loyal members in this partnership, either. Throughout the duration of the collaboration, Peloton members can look forward to exclusive offers on Google’s latest fitness wearables, including the Pixel Watch and Fitbit Charge 6.
Senior Vice President and General Manager of Peloton for Business, Greg Hybl, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, “We're thrilled to bring Peloton's classes and world-class instructors to Fitbit users, and continue to establish Peloton as a one-stop shop for all types of fitness content.”
As Peloton continues to evolve from a hardware-centric company into a comprehensive fitness platform, and Google Fitbit strengthens its position in the health and wellness space, users stand to benefit the most from this union. The fitness industry is watching closely, and so should you.
The Peloton classes will be available to Fitbit Premium members across the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. Read more about the partnership at Peloton.
Please note: Fitbit Premium requires a Google Account, Fitbit mobile app, a compatible Android or iOS device, and an internet connection. Content availability may vary by region and device.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
