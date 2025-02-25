How to clean your hiking backpack for your next outdoor adventure

A hiking backpack is your trusted companion, carrying all the essentials you need for a day on the trails; from your snacks to your waterproof jacket, first aid kit, and gadgets—like your head torch and trekking poles.

However, after countless adventures, your backpack can start to get a little grubby. You know what we mean—the zipper gets clogged up and stiff, the front and bottom has smudges of dirt on it, and let's not forget sweat will have absorbed into the back and shoulder straps. But by keeping your backpack in tip-top condition and giving it a good clean when needed, it will be able to see you through many more hikes to come.

How do you clean a hiking backpack though? Well, it’s not as complicated as you might think and you’ll just need a few home items (unless it says that you’re able to wash it in the washing machine, then just follow the instructions). Otherwise, here’s how you do it at home.

How to clean your hiking backpack

Here’s what you’ll need to get your backpack looking good as new:

Mild soap — one made specifically for outdoor clothing/gear like Nikwax Tech Wash or Mountain Warehouse’s Wash N Proof

A sponge/cloth

An old toothbrush (if you have one) or small nylon brush

Something large enough to dunk your bag in (the bath is a good option for bigger backpacks, the sink may do for smaller backpacks)

If you need to give your hiking backpack a light do-over you can simply give it a wipe with a damp cloth and a little detergent, and then make sure to wipe off the soap afterward. Wipe out the interior with a clean damp cloth or sponge (don’t worry about detergent here) after shaking out any debris, then hang your backpack to dry, away from sunlight. Alternatively, if it needs a little extra TLC here’s how you do it…

First, make sure your backpack is empty and give it a good shake to make sure there aren’t any leftover crumbs or debris inside it. If there are any removable parts to your backpack, such as the shoulder straps or hip belt, remove these too. Next, fill your bathtub/sink—whatever it is you’re washing your backpack in—with lukewarm water, NOT hot as this can damage its colour and any protective coatings on it Submerge your bag and its parts (if you removed any) in the water, giving it a good dunk Grab your sponge, or cloth, and wipe the interior. If you’ve spilled anything inside your backpack then use a little detergent but, if not, then just water will be fine. Next, give the exterior a good wipe down, spot-cleaning any stained or dirty areas with a little detergent. Use soap on areas where sweat is most likely to build up, like the shoulder straps, hip belt and the back of your bag. Grab your toothbrush, or nylon brush, and give the zipper a gentle scrub. Dunk your bag in the water to make sure all soap has been removed from your bag. If the water itself is soapy, then grab a jug and pour lukewarm over it. Finally, let your bag dry naturally either outdoors in the shade or indoors. If you can loop a hanger through its straps so that you can easily hang it up. Keep your bag out of direct sunlight, as this can damage the fabric. Also, avoid tumble dryers or hairdryers, as this will just damage your pack and you’ll be forking out for a new one sooner than expected.

A backpack cover is also a good investment to keep yourself from having to wash your pack too frequently. There are plenty of outdoor brands that do these, like Osprey, The North Face, Unigear, Mountain Warehouse and more.