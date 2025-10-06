This AMOLED Garmin outdoor watch just plummeted to 50% off for Prime Day
An Epix Pro (Gen 2) deal of epic proportions
It's not uncommon to find good Garmin deals during big sales events, so I wasn't surprised when I saw that the Epix Pro (Gen 2) is on offer for Prime Day 2025 Number 2 (or whatever Amazon calls its latest sales event).
However, I nearly choked on my tea when I realised that this ultra-capable AMOLED outdoor watch is no less than half price off! That's just under £400 off for a Garmin watch that will serve you for many years to come.
Save 50%
At 50 % off, the Epix Pro (Gen 2) suddenly becomes a steal for anyone who wants “best of Garmin” without paying full flagship cost. Its highlight is a sharp, vivid AMOLED display (always-on capable), which is far more vibrant than typical power-saving transflective screens.
The Pro adds features the base Epix doesn’t: a new optical heart-rate sensor, and (notably) a built-in LED flashlight, useful in low-light or nighttime use. It supports multi-band GNSS / SatIQ, which dynamically switches among satellite systems to balance accuracy and battery life.
In terms of durability and materials, it keeps Garmin’s high standards. You get a titanium bezel, sapphire crystal lens, and water resistance to 10 ATM. It also includes full mapping and navigation features (offline maps, routing, ClimbPro, turn guidance), plus a full slate of health and sport metrics: VO₂ max, HR variability, training load, sleep, and more.
Battery life remains strong for an AMOLED flagship: Garmin claims up to 31 days in smartwatch mode (less in always-on or heavy GPS usage) and many hours of full navigation modes.
At half price, you’re essentially getting the ideal Garmin for map-focused athletes – top-tier sensors, amazing display, durable design, and robust software – at a steal.
