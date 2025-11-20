The smart ring that detects sleep apnea has fallen to its lowest price for Black Friday

It’s one of the slimmest, lightest smart rings on the market — and now it’s available at its lowest price yet

RingConn Gen 2
(Image credit: RingConn)
Amazon’s official Black Friday sale has landed, so if you’ve been thinking about dipping your finger into the world of smart rings, now might be the perfect time to try.

The online retailer has slashed the price of one of the best-value smart rings on the market – the RingConn Gen 2 – which you can now pick up for its cheapest price ever for £199.

RingConn Gen 2 Smart Ring: was £399 now £199 at Amazon

This isn’t the first time the RingConn Gen 2 has seen a price drop, but it’s easily one of the best deals we’ve seen on a smart ring with this level of tech. Now at its lowest price for Black Friday.

The Gen 2 is pretty unique in that it's one of the few smart rings on the market to offer sleep apnea tracking. Plus, it's also the lightest and thinnest of the lot, despite packing up to 12 days of battery life. That alone makes it stand out in a market dominated by chunkier wearables with short battery lives, or those tied to cheeky subscription services.

With no subscription fees, a sleek, comfortable design, and well-rounded health tracking – now paired with a significant price drop for Black Friday – there's never been a better time to treat yourself to a smart ring.

