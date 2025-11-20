Oura's smart ring that everyone wants right now gets a huge £150 Black Friday price cut

The Oura Ring 4 has just been hit with a hefty £150 Black Friday discount, bringing the starting price down to £249. If you’ve ever been curious about smart rings or want a sleek alternative to a smartwatch, this is easily one of the best opportunities to buy the most advanced model Oura has released so far.

Admittedly the best smart ring around, the Oura Ring 4 is a sleek titanium smart ring packed with advanced sensors for sleep, recovery and stress tracking. It’s lightweight, discreet and incredibly accurate, giving you 24/7 health insights without the bulk of a smartwatch.

If you've been thinking about switching to a smart ring, the Oura Ring 4 should be at the top of your list.

What sets the Ring 4 apart is how much technology Oura has managed to hide inside something that looks and feels like a normal piece of jewellery. The titanium build makes it durable yet practically weightless, and the contoured interior ensures the sensors stay close to the skin for consistent readings.

Inside that slim shell sits Oura’s upgraded sensor suite, offering continuous heart-rate tracking, temperature monitoring, blood oxygen measurement and detailed sleep analysis.

The latest generation introduced smarter algorithms that better adapt to your physiology, providing more accurate insights into recovery, stress, and overall readiness.

It’s also the ideal choice for people who don’t want notifications buzzing on their wrist all day. The Ring 4 focuses solely on health and recovery, making it perfect for athletes, busy professionals, and anyone who wants holistic wellness data without wearing a bulky gadget.

One thing to note is that Oura charges an ongoing subscription fee. It's only £5.99, and even without it, you can access your three big stats (readiness, sleep and stress score). However, for the money you save now, you'll be able to pay for your Oura subscription for nearly three years.