Forget Prime – Very has slashed Garmin’s most affordable Fenix by £200, but it won’t last

The Fenix E is a brilliant AMOLED adventure watch, but it's selling fast
This is my third year of covering Amazon’s Big Deal Days and, I’ll be honest, the deals were very dry this time around. Luckily, they’re not the only retailer holding a sale. Very has been hosting its ‘Flash Sale’ event with up to 50% off, which is where I stumbled across this amazing Fenix E deal.
The Fenix E is Garmin’s more affordable AMOLED adventure watch and Very has slashed its price from £689 to £489 – saving you a whopping £200 off. But, it doesn’t stop there; by applying the code ‘WQMGY’ at the checkout, you can get an additional 10% off. Now that’s a good deal. However, stock is low and the flash sale ends tomorrow, so if you want it, you’ll need to be fast.
The Fenix E is the most affordable Fenix 8 version, but until now, it still meant you had to pay top dollar for it. Not anymore! Selling for 'only' £500, the Fenix E is an excellent option for those who like their wrist wearables to be as current as possible. And yes, you get almost all the features of the top-of-the-line Fenix 8!
If you enjoy spending time outdoors or are serious about your training and are looking to elevate both, the Fenix E has plenty of features to assist. It's packed with advanced training features – from VO2 max to stamina insights and heart rate monitoring – as well as GPS and outdoor mapping to ensure you never lose your way on the trails. It's also highly robust, thanks to being built to military-grade standards.
As well as being a top outdoor and sports watch, the Fenix E also excels as a daily smartwatch that's able to deliver notifications straight to your wrist, contactless payments and health tracking.
