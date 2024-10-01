Forget Big Deal Days – I'm buying a new Oura Ring from Amazon instead

Amazon’s big pre-Black Friday shopping event is upon us, and I’m sure there will be plenty of mouth-watering deals leading up to the event. However, if you’re into wearables, I’ve got even better news for you than cheap Apple Watches !

Oura has today announced its e-commerce expansion, launching an official partnership with Amazon UK. From 1 October 2024, UK shoppers can visit Oura’s Amazon store to purchase the Oura Ring Gen 3 , alongside stylish smart accessories like the Horizon and Heritage styles.

The premier smart ring company made its models available to buy in John Lewis stores earlier this year in an attempt to get ahead of the competition, most notably Samsung, which launched its own finger wearable recently.

Despite the market saturation, Oura is still considered the leader in smart rings, thanks to the company’s approach to sleek hardware options and continuous software updates.

The Horizon model will be available in six finishes, including the newly introduced Brushed Titanium, while the Heritage will be offered in four finishes. In addition to the rings, Amazon UK will stock Oura chargers (£59) and sizing kits (£10), with Prime customers benefiting from fast and free shipping.

In the US, the Oura Ring expanded its retail presence earlier this year. As of April 2024, Oura rings became available at Target . This follows a successful rollout at Best Buy and Amazon .

At Target, similar to the John Lewis experience in the UK, shoppers can use a specialised in-store sizing experience to find their perfect fit before purchasing the Oura Ring Gen3, or they can opt for a sizing kit online, which includes a $10 gift card to offset the cost of their future Oura Ring purchase.