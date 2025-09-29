Best Garmin deals for Amazon's October Prime Day: big markdowns on Forerunners, Instincts and more

Looking to scoop up the best Prime Day Garmin deals? You’re in luck. Amazon Prime's Big Deal Days is making a two-day return this autumn, from 7-8th October. So if you missed out on scoring a cheap Garmin during its summer Big Deal Days, now’s your chance.

If you’re looking for a fitness watch to keep track of workout progress or outdoor endeavors, then a Garmin may be right up your alley. Garmin is basically the gold standard in the world of fitness wearables; not only are their models durable, designed to withstand various element conditions, but they also offer reliable battery life, precise GPS, and come with an extensive list of features.

There’s also plenty of models to suit various budgets and experience levels, so you’ll be able to find one that’s best suited to you. Not sure? Check out our Garmin guide , where we’ve ranked pretty much every model.

While there are still a few days before Amazon Prime's Big Deal Days kick off, a few Garmins have already been given some decent discounts. Below, we’ve rounded up the best Prime Day Garmin deals currently on offer. Make sure you bookmark this page, as we’ll be updating it as and when new deals roll in.

Best October Prime Day Garmin deals

Garmin Fenix 8 (47 mm): was £819.99 now £707.48 at Amazon The Fenix 8 is a beast of an AMOLED smartwatch that's more ready for adventures than you are. it delivers ultra-long battery life, offline TOPO maps, route planning and tracking, just a few of the features that elevate it above the rest of the outdoor watch scene. Save over £100 off now at Amazon! Read more ▼

Garmin Forerunner 55: was £179.99 now £127 at Amazon The Forerunner 55 is an ideal entry-level running watch for inexperienced athletes. lt has all the features (and more) beginners need to get better at running, including built-in GPS and an optical heart rate sensor. It also offers daily workout suggestions and has an impressive two-week battery life. Read more ▼

Garmin Instinct 3: was £389.99 now £339.99 at Amazon The Garmin Instinct 3 AMOLED packs serious adventure features into a slick, lightweight design, and the Neo Tropic colourway turns heads while tackling trails. With solar charging, multi-band GPS and a vibrant AMOLED screen, it’s the affordable alternative to the Fenix 8. Right now, it’s even cheaper. Read more ▼

Garmin Fenix 7X Solar: was £649.99 now £541.59 at Amazon The Garmin Fenix 7X is a king-sized sports watch, equipped for the outdoors and running. Packed with tons of advanced health and training features and a massive 37-day battery life, thanks to its solar-powered face, it's one of the best multisport watches out there. Read more ▼

Garmin Vívoactive 5: was £259.99 now £186.79 at Amazon The Vivoactive 5 one of the sleeker-looking Garmins, boasting a bright AMOLED screen and dainty design. It comes with 30 built-in sport apps (including for wheelchair users), and delivers detailed health tracking. It also supports smart notifications, Garmin Pay, music, and lasts up to 11 days on a charge. Read more ▼

Garmin Forerunner 165: was £249.99 now £212.10 at Amazon The Garmin Forerunner 165 is a lightweight running watch with a 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen, offering advanced health and fitness features like heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, and stress tracking. Another excellent option for beginners, thanks to its user-friendly interface and robust training tools. Read more ▼

Garmin Epix Gen 2: was £649.99 now £549 at Amazon The Garmin Epix (Gen 2) blends sleek design with rugged durability, featuring a vibrant 1.3-inch AMOLED display. Packed with advanced health tracking, accurate GPS, and a wide range of sports modes, it delivers top-tier performance with long-lasting battery life. Read more ▼