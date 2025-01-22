Fitness giants Garmin and Therabody join forces to make smart recovery even smarter

There are so many fitness gadgets that control every aspect of our lives, from smartwatches and scales to massage guns and hydration sensors. Wouldn’t it be better if at least some of them talked to each other, streamlining our digital athletic and recovery performance?

We should be so lucky, as Garmin and Therabody just announced their partnership that is set to redefine athletic recovery through innovative, data-driven solutions. The key component of the partnership is – of course – machine learning, or more specifically, Therabody’s AI-powered recovery platform, Coach by Therabody (currently in beta).

Accessible via the Therabody app, this digital tool analyses health and activity data from Garmin smartwatches (it also works with other popular platforms like Apple, Google, and Strava). By leveraging this wealth of data, Coach by Therabody is said to offer personalised recovery recommendations tailored to your goals, developed in collaboration with sports scientists and performance experts.

If Coach by Therabody is the heart of the collaboration, Garmin’s expertise in health and activity tracking – spanning metrics like heart rate, sleep, stress, and Body Battery energy levels – is its backbone. By combining Garmin’s precise sensor technology with Therabody’s unique recovery solutions, the partnership aims to elevate recovery to a new level of effectiveness and accessibility.

The difference between Therabody’s offering and recovery solutions from other brands lies in the former’s ability to dynamically adjust to users’ changing needs, interpreting real-time data to deliver customised insights. And, as expected, the app might recommend routines that utilise the company’s recovery tools, like the Theragun Pro Plus.

Therabody’s Chief Marketing Officer, John Solomon, emphasised the practical application of AI in the platform: “It’s important to note that Therabody is not doing AI for AI’s sake. As with all our products, we looked at how AI could solve a problem for our consumers. Feeding it with the rich data from Garmin will allow us to really understand how recovery impacts performance at a scale that’s not been achievable until now.”

For more information on the collaboration, visit Therabody today.