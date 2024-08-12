6 gadgets that will transform your camping kitchen for your next outdoor adventure

Cooking while camping is real treat; there’s just something really enjoyable about eating a meal outdoors, isn’t there? For some reason it always tastes better. But this experience can quickly turn into a disaster if you don’t have the right camping gear to hand.

Aside from the essentials (like your camping cookware , cool box , camping table etc) a few gadgets can make your time in the camp kitchen far less stressful, and can even prevent you from overpacking multiple items (which we can easily do, especially when it comes to cookware).

Whether you're looking to upgrade your current camp kitchen, or are looking to start afresh, these are six gadgets we'd recommend to make your time spent in the tent even more enjoyable.

1. Jetboil

(Image credit: Pat Kinsella)

Whether it's a camping trip or you’re even hiking for the day, a Jetboil is a must if you’re looking to cook up some grub or enjoy a hot drink. This camping stove is compact (it’s small enough to fit in a hiking backpack), lightweight and can boil water in just over a minute. We actually awarded the Jetboil Flash five stars in our review and think it's a must for one-pot camping.

2. Areopress coffee maker

(Image credit: Amazon)

If you thought you couldn't enjoy a fresh cup of coffee because you were camping, think again, as the Areopress Coffee Maker makes this possible. This small device is lightweight, portable, and can make three cups of filtered coffee in a minute. It's perfect for on-the-go, or longer trips.

3. YETI Carryall Bag

(Image credit: YETI)

'How is a bag a camp kitchen essential?' you ask. Well, not only is this bag ideal for day trips but, thanks to its waterproof design and sturdy upright construction, it’s also perfect for filling up with soapy water to wash your dirty pots and pans in. You could even use it for a quick morning bucket wash, or to give your wetsuit a good dunk – told you it's more than just a bag.

4. The Cobb

(Image credit: Cobb)

Want to cook up a feast on your camping trip? The Cobb is what you need, especially if you're looking for something a little more compact. With this multi-purpose cooker you can fry, boil, roast, grill, and smoke your favourite foods (you can even roast a chicken in it). What's even better is it only weighs 4kg, so it's fully portable.

5. Multi-tool

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Instead of taking your entire kitchen knife set on your camping trip, a multi-tool is a far more compact option. Not only can you use it to prep your food, but you'll be able to use it for lots of other camping tasks too, whether that's cutting rope or repairing gear – it's definitely one worth having in your camp kitchen.

6. IcyBreeze

(Image credit: IcyBreeze)