Apple Watch rival with 14 days of battery life has crashed to its lowest price

Finding a smartwatch that’s packed with features and still looks great on your wrist isn’t always easy, in my opinion. But the Huawei Watch GT 5 strikes an impressive balance – and it’s an even more tempting option now that it’s dropped to £149, giving you a very generous 36% saving off its usual £229.99 price.

This is the lowest price the Watch GT5 has ever been and considering it boasts a cracking 14-day battery life (much longer than any Apple Watch) and is the first Huawei smartwatch to feature Huawei’s TruSense system to provide more accurate health and fitness tracking, it’s a steal!

Huawei Watch GT5: was £229.99 now £148 at Amazon Get access to Huawei's all-new TruSense System for more accurate health and fitness tracking on the GT5. Take and make calls straight from your wrist, recieve messages and keep track of all your health and well being data, including calorie counting, sleep, stress, SpO2 levels and more.

Alongside offering a wide range of workout modes—from swimming to skiing—the GT5 delivers standout benefits for runners and cyclists. Runners can gain fresh analytics such as ground-contact time, stability and vertical movement, while cyclists can access live performance metrics throughout their ride. As with many other smartwatches, the GT5 also tracks sleep, stress, SpO2 levels, heart rate, and you can receive texts and calls to your wrist. You can even make calls from the watch to (if you add your contacts to the Huawei app first).

All this comes packaged in a beautiful geometric stainless steel case with a stunning 1.43-inch AMOLED display, giving it a premium look and feel that easily rivals far pricier models. Amazon says this is a limited time deal, so who knows how long it will last, so make the most of this fantastic offer while you can.