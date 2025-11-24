Amazon's best Black Friday fitness deals: Expert team picks best fitness gear in the sale

Amazon kicked off its Black Friday sale last Thursday and we’ve already spotted some fantastic fitness deals. That’s why our team of fitness experts has decided to round up the best ones, so that they’re all in one place and you don’t end up doomscrolling for hours.

Official Black Friday is actually Friday 28th November, but like many other retailers, Amazon decided to get the ball rolling early (which we’re not complaining about). We’ve seen some top savings across wearables, fitness equipment, gymwear and recovery tech, which we’ve split into categories below so you can easily find what you’re looking for.

Whether you’re after a new fitness tracker to get more data on your training and recovery, or are looking to upgrade your home gym setup, Amazon's Black Friday sale can sort you out.

Amazon's Black Friday sale 2025: Wearable deals

Garmin Forerunner 165: was £249 now £169.99 at Argos Read more Read less ▼ The Garmin Forerunner 165 is simple enough for beginners but powerful enough for dedicated runners. It has a bright 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen, built-in GPS, optical heart rate monitoring, Body Battery energy tracking, Garmin Coach, stress and sleep insights. Plus, an impressive battery life, lasting up to 11 days in smartwatch mode or around 20 hours in GPS mode, more than enough for regular training.

Fitbit Versa 4: was £179.99 now £125 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Versa 4 is a slim and stylish smartwatch that tracks all your essentials – including steps, heart rate, sleep, workouts and more. Built-in GPS and six-day battery life make it a great everyday tracker, especially at this price.

Whoop 5.0: was £349 now £289 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This sophisticated and screenless fitness tracker offers a wide array of health metrics, focusing entirely on data collection and analysis through its app, tracking sleep, recovery, and strain with precision. It’s lightweight, durable, and features personalised coaching, making it perfect for optimising your fitness routine.

Amazon's Black Friday sale 2025: Home gym equipment

Peloton Bike+: was £2,199 now £1,538.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ There's no better exercise bike to kickstart your fitness journey with than Peloton's Bike+. Equipped with a rotating 23.8" touchscreen display, automatic resistance control, Bluetooth connectivity, a 2.2 channel stereo soundbar, and access to thousands of live and on-demand classes (subscription required), you'll feel like you're in the studio, rather than at home.

BrainAgain Adjustable Dumbbell Pair: was £229.99 now £178.49 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Ideal for anyone looking to upgrade their home gym setup, or get started. These adjustable dumbbells range from 2.5kg to 24kg, providing more than enough weight to make some good progress on a series of upper and lower body exercises. They’re made from solid steel and you’ll also get two storage trays so you can keep them out of the way when not in use.

TRX GO Suspension Trainer System: was £119.95 now £86.95 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ TRX's suspension trainer system is a really cool piece of kit that lets you pack in a full-body workout straight from your home using just your bodyweight. Whether you're looking to build muscle, lose weight or improve your mobility, you can perform a variety of upper, lower and core exercises to help you reach your goals.

Amazon's Black Friday sale 2025: Gym apparel and accessories

Nike Academy Team Sports Bag, 41L Read more Read less ▼ Whether you're hitting the gym floor or off on a weekend adventure, this Nike duffle provides enough space for both. It has a large spacious compartment, plenty of side pockets, and at the bottom is a waterproof zipper compartment to keep dirty kit, or shoes, separate and organised.

Converse Mens All Star Hi Top Trainers (Black): was £64.82 now £41.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Converse's All Star High Top trainers are ideal for hitting the gym or the street, particularly if you like lifting heavy weights. Their flat sole provides a stable base for heavy compound lifts, such as squats and deadlifts, while their high-top design offers a little extra ankle support for those who may need it.

Under Armour Mens Tech 2.0 1/2 Zip Sweatshirt: was £41 now £26.98 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Whether you're heading out for a run or training on the gym floor, this light and loose half zip will keep you cool and feeling fresh. Made from Under Armour's Tech fabric that's sweat-wicking, it'll ensure you never overheat and feel comfortable, whatever your training type.

Amazon's Black Friday sale 2025: Recovery tech

Hyperice Normatec Premier: was £999 now £799 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Hyperice's cordless compression boots are ideal for giving your limbs some well-deserved TLC, whether you've been putting them through endless miles, or doing strenuous strength work. They come with seven compression levels and a ‘ZoneBoost’ feature for targeted relief, and are lightweight, weighing just 1.45kg each, so that you can easily use them on the go.