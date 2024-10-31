5 gadgets you need for your fastpacking adventure, according to an outdoor expert

Packing for a fastpacking trip can be a bit of a juggling act, especially when you're embarking on a multi-day adventure.

You want your pack to be as light as possible so that you can be agile and light on your feet, but you also need to make sure you have enough kit to keep you dry, warm and (most importantly) safe. You need to be smart with your pickings and this is where a few fastpacking gadgets can come in handy.

Montane Athlete, Katy Parrot, certainly knows a thing or two when it comes to fastpacking, having fastpacked the GR20 across Corsica, the toughest walking route in Europe. She's also an ultra runner, combat medic— basically, an overall hard nut! Below, she shares five fastpacking gadgets that she’ll always take on a fastpacking trip. These are her non-negotiables people so, if they’re not in your pack then maybe they should be...

1. Lightweight poles

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“I never go fastpacking on hilly terrain without poles,” says Katy, “as they help provide support for both ascents and descents. My preference is z-folding poles— like the Carbon Marathon Ultra Twins from Alpkit— as they can pack away neatly if not required, and carbon is lightweight. They can also be repurposed in certain situations, for example, combined with a tarp they can be used to make an emergency shelter, or even a stretcher for someone injured.” Hopefully, you never have to do the latter…

2. Headtorch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No matter what time of day you’re planning to head outdoors, or how long for, a headtorch is one of Katy’s non-negotiable gadgets. “I got caught out without a head torch once, and since then have always packed one. Silva and Black Diamond offer very small and lightweight options, so it’s worth carrying the extra 50-100g.”

3. Watch with built-in GPS

(Image credit: Garmin)

The last thing you want to worry about is getting lost on the trails, so navigational aid (that isn’t your phone) is essential. “The Garmin Fenix series is my favourite,” says Katy. I have Fenix 6S Pro, as I have small wrists so the smaller face (42mm) size fits me much better than the standard and larger faces (47mm and 51mm). I love to study maps to create new trail routes on either the OS Maps app or Garmin connect. Being able to send them to your watch to then follow helps you stay on track!”

4. Small med kit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hopefully, you’ll never have to use it but, again, it’s better to be safe than sorry! “For me, the essentials must include blister plasters, anti-septic wipes, a few small dressings, water purification tablets, a small foil blanket, gloves, hand gel, and tape,” Katy says. “My favourite tape is Leukotape , as it’s very adhesive so there’s rarely a risk of it peeling off. I’ve also used it to temporarily patch up ripped or broken kit, it’s multi-functional!”

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

5. A fastpack

(Image credit: Montane)

Of course, you can’t go fastpacking without something to carry all your kit in and, while you may just reach for your everyday rucksack, there are backpacks specifically designed with fastpacking in mind. "My go-to is the Montane Trailblazer and there are different sizes available, so there’s an option for all types of adventures," says Katy. "I have the 16L backpack for single-day fastpacking trips and the 24L for multi-day fastpacking adventure, which I took on the 200km long GR20 across Corsica. Also, don’t forget your soft flasks to carry in the front pouches!" – only weighing 20g each!

Read Katy's blog on fastpacking the GR20 on the Montane website