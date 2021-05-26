TP-Link Kasa Smart Wifi Plug Slim KP115 review: turn all your tech smart

If you're looking for a small energy monitoring smart plug, this TP-Link Kasa Smart Wifi Plug Slim KP115 review is the right place to be.

Easily one of the best smart plugs you can buy, the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wifi Plug Slim KP115 (also known as the TP-Link Kasa Mini) will turn any wired device smart. Whether it’s a traditional lamp, a fan or a heater - it allows you to switch your tech on and off all over the house without moving a muscle. I tried it out over a number of weeks, here’s what I thought.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Wifi Plug Slim KP115 review: price and features

In the UK and Australia, there are two versions of the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wifi Plug Slim, with energy monitoring (KP115) and without (KP105). You may also find it listed as the TP-Link Kasa Mini.

From Amazon, the plug with energy monitoring will cost £17.99 / AU$36.70. Without energy monitoring, it goes down to £14 / AU$29. It isn’t available to buy yet in the US.

The TP-Link Kasa Smart Wifi Plug Slim KP115 connects to your smartphone or tablet using your home Wifi, there’s no hub required. You can switch the plug on or off when you are away from home as well as set schedules and timers. The version I tested (KP115) will also analyse the device’s real-time and historical energy consumption so you can monitor your usage. For it to work, all you’ll need is the TP-Link Kasa app.

It’s compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Samsung SmartThings. There’s no HomeKit support though.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Wifi Plug Slim KP115 review: design and setup

(Image credit: TP-Link)

Without a doubt, the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wifi Plug Slim KP115 is one of the smallest smart plugs around. Measuring 5.15 x 7.25 x 3.75cm (UK) it will fit into even the tightest of spaces. The simple rectangular design is covered in smooth white plastic, with a button to manually control the plug located on the left-hand side. To show it’s powered on, there’s a small green LED light underneath the TP-Link Kasa logo.

Setting up the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wifi Plug Slim KP115 literally took seconds. You’ll first need to create an account on the TP-Link Kasa app. Then choose to add a device and follow the simple instructions. It’ll then appear under your list of devices. By grouping the plug with other TP-Link Kasa devices in the same room, you’ll be able to control them simultaneously from your phone.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Wifi Plug Slim KP115 review: performance

(Image credit: Future)

Using the TP-Link Kasa app is really easy. It’s incredibly well-designed, with friendly icons and intuitive navigation which makes it very quick to set up and manage your devices. When you tap on the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wifi Plug Slim KP115, you’re met with a large power button, below which are four tabs to set schedules, timers, to edit your Away Mode and to see your energy usage.

The first tab allows you to schedule your device to switch on or off on set days at a set time, or at sunrise or sunset. Under the Timer section, you can have the plug power on or off after a certain amount of time, like if you want to fall asleep with your heater on but don’t like the thought of it staying on all night.

Using the Away Mode, you can let the app know when you’ll be out of the house each week so you can have your devices switch off when you leave in the morning and switch on when you return home in the evening.

(Image credit: Future)

Finally, the Energy Usage Section on the app shows you a daily average and total energy consumption for the past 7 and 30 days, as well as its current power consumption and the total energy consumption so far that day.

The TP-Link Kasa Smart Wifi Plug Slim KP115 was consistent and reliable. When I tapped the power button in the app, the plug responded almost instantly even when my phone was connected to mobile data as opposed to my home Wifi network. Admittedly though, this smart plug can’t do everything - for instance, there’s no geofencing to automatically power the plug on or off when your smartphone enters or leaves the house.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Wifi Plug Slim KP115 review: verdict

(Image credit: TP-Link)

TP-Link Kasa's smart home tech presence is growing, offering everything from smart bulbs to light strips and even security cameras. If you plan to buy more TP-Link Kasa smart devices, then it’ll definitely make sense to buy the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wifi Plug Slim KP115 because you’ll be able to manage them all from the Kasa app.

Even if you aren’t planning on expanding your smart home, it’d still be hard not to recommend the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wifi Plug Slim KP115. It’s a reliable smart plug that can be controlled by voice and will help you keep an eye on how much energy you’re using up. The Kasa app is polished, friendly and will let you create handy schedules for your devices too. All-in-all, this is an excellent Wifi plug that won't cost the earth.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Wifi Plug Slim KP115 review: also consider

If you use the Philips Hue system at home already, then it will make more sense to buy the Philips Hue Smart Plug so you can manage all of your devices in one place. Similarly, if you have the Hive Hub at home, then you should first consider the Hive Active Plug. But for anyone who isn’t already set up with smart home tech and wants something easy and affordable, you won’t get much better than the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wifi Plug Slim KP115.

