YouTube is playing around with 4K video at 60fps

Google-owned YouTube sees the bigger picture. Not only has it embraced virtual reality by adding support for 360-degree videos, but now it's begun trialling 4K video at 60 frames per second.

That's seriously hi-def video. YouTube first introduced 60 frames per second footage last year and only added 4K content last month, but the video-sharing platform has now combined the two.

The results? Glorious. It's the highest quality content on the website yet, but there's isn't too many videos to choose from at the moment.

Most videos aren't shot in 4K or 60 frames per second, but be sure to check out this playlist to see the futuristic format in full swing.

Chances are though, you won't have the tech to run it. You'll need a display that can handle 3840 x 2160, otherwise the videos might look worse than before. If you click the cog at the bottom right, you can change the resolution and frame rate to see the difference in terms of quality.

YouTube is only testing it out at the moment, as 4K footage at 60 frames per second is far from becoming mainstream. Smartphones and even most cameras can't shoot 4K/60fps; they tend to be expensive rigs with professional cameras.

Either way, it's good to see that Google is preparing YouTube for the future. Take a look at a selection of 4K/60fps below, if you can be bothered to wait for the buffer…