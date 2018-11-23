Xbox One X deals: 1TB white console with Fallout 76 and Assassin's Creed Odyssey bundle gets CRAZY Black Friday price cut

If you've had your eye on the lush white Xbox One X gaming console then this sweet bundle deal from Amazon for Black Friday is definitely worth a look.
You get the 1TB white Xbox One X console itself along with three months of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live, as well as a copy of Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Fallout 76, for only £399.99.
Check out the full details of the deal below:
Xbox One X 1TB White | 3 months Game Pass | 3 months Xbox Live | Assassin's Creed Odyssey | Fallout 76 | now £399 (was £444.97)
This is a very, very tasty Xbox One X deal from Amazon, offering the lush white edition of Microsoft's flagship 4K console along with epic stab-'em-up Assassin's Creed Odyssey and brand new open-world RPG Fallout 76 for only £399. That's a £44.98 price reduction than buying all these items separately, bringing the cost down from £444.97.View Deal
T3 loved the Xbox One X on review, praising its awesome native 4K gaming power and advanced Ultra HD Blu-ray player. We also had buckets of fun stabbing things in Assassin's Creed Odyssey, with its neat mix of "full-scale naval battles, real-time exploration and RPG questing."
T3's favourite Xbox One S deal (UK)
Microsoft Xbox One S, Forza Horizon 4, Tekken 7 & Project Cars 2 bundle | now £179 (was £249.99)
Holy hell! Now this is the Xbox One S deal to end all Xbox One S deals. Currys is currently offering the Ultra HD 4K Blu-ray drive-packing Xbox One S gaming console, along with copy of awesome open-world racer Forza Horizon 4, Tekken 7, and Project Cars 2 for just £179. That's a massive £70.99 price reduction off its regular price, and simply insane value for money. These are going to go fast, very fast.View Deal
T3's favourite Xbox One X deal (UK)
Xbox One X 1TB console | Forza Horizon 4 | Forza Motorsport 7 | £359.99 at Amazon
This is ridiculous discount of £90 and a truly great Xbox One X console bundle deal. You get the 1TB Xbox One X console and both awesome fun Forza racing games for just £359.99. A crazy-low price on the world's most powerful console.View Deal
T3's favourite Xbox One console deals (US)
Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creator's Bundle | now $199 at Walmart (was $299)
This is a very tidy Xbox One S bundle deal, offering the 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle for just $199. The regular price for this system is $299, so you're making a fat $100 saving with this sweet Black Friday deal.View Deal
Xbox One X (1TB) Fallout 76 bundle | $429 at Amazon (was $499)
Microsoft's gone and bundled the latest Fallout game with the most powerful console in the world for the same price as the system on its own. However, you can save $70 off that price when you buy this awesome deal through Amazon.View Deal
Xbox One X (1TB) NBA 2K19 bundle | $429 at Amazon (was $499)
This very nice Xbox One X bundle deal from Amazon US bundles in the top-fun NBA 2K19 basketball game with Microsoft's 4K powerhouse console for just $429, a straight $70.99 saving over its regular price of $499.99.View Deal
More great Black Friday Xbox One deals (UK)
1TB Xbox One S | Forza Horizon 4 | £169.99 at Amazon
We liked the Xbox One S on review here at T3, and we loved Forza Horizon 4 on review, too, making this in our eyes a very attractive Black Friday bundle deal. The fact that the Xbox One S also comes rocking a 4K, UHD Blu-ray drive, too, is a very welcome bonus. Only £169.99 over at Amazon.View Deal
1TB Xbox One S | Battlefield V | now £199.99 at ShopTo's ebay store
This deal is identical to the one directly above but bundles in the excellent FPS shooter Battlefield V Deluxe Edition instead of Forza. 29 have already sold, so again we advise you to move fast if you like the look of this Black Friday deal.View Deal
1TB Xbox One S | 2 controllers | £179.99 at Argos
While this bundle is available at the same price over at Amazon, it still remains a very attractive proposition for Xbox gamers looking to pick up a new Xbox One S system with local multiplayer in mind, as it comes with two controllers instead of just one. That white finish… damn!View Deal
Xbox One X 1TB | White | 3 Months Game Pass | 3 Months Xbox Live |£379.99 at Amazon
Fancy that lush Xbox One X console in white? Well this is the Black Friday deal for you. You get the luxe console along with 3 months of Game Pass and 3 months of Xbox Live for just £379.99. Retailing now over at Amazon.View Deal
Xbox One X 1TB Battlefield V Gold Rush | Assassins Creed Odyssey Limited Edition | Fallout 76 Special Edition | £399.99 at Amazon
Here you get the Battlefield V Gold Rush bundle along with Fallout 76 and Assassin's Creed Odyssey for just £399.99. Enough said.View Deal
Xbox One X 1TB Forza Horizon 4 | Assassins Creed Odyssey Limited Edition | Fallout 76 Special Edition | £399.99 at Amazon
This Xbox One X bundle includes two special edition games, too, Assassins Creed Odyssey Limited Edition and Fallout 76 Special Edition.View Deal
Xbox One S 1TB console, Battlefield V, Fallout 76 Special Edition, and Spyro Reignited Trilogy | now £199 (was £329.97)
This is a shut up and take my money Black Friday deal if ever we saw one for people currently in the market for an Xbox One S. That's because Amazon is offering the 1TB Xbox One S console along with online RPG Fallout 76, frenetic FPS Battlefield V, and top fun Spyro Reignited Trilogy for a mind-blowing £199. That's a stupidly large price slash of £130 off its regular price of £329.97. A great console and a brilliant bundle of games for one incredibly low price. Move fast if you want to score.View Deal
Xbox One X 1TB Foza Horizon 4 bundle + Red Dead Redemption 2| now £409.94 (was £429.98)
Cracker jack of an Xbox One X bundle deal here. You get the world's most powerful console along with a copy of superb racer Forza Horizon 4 and epic open-world action adventure Red Dead Redemption 2 for only £409.94. That's a tidy £20 price drop from Amazon on truly great gaming hardware and software.View Deal