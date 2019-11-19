WIN an Apple iPhone 11 Pro, Apple Watch Series 5 AND an iPad Pro 11-inch!

What are your favorite tech products of 2019? Is the iPhone 11 Pro your favorite smartphone, or do you think the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus has the edge? What about your favorite laptop, tablet, games console, headphones and more? That's what we want to know for the first annual Future Tech Awards Reader's Choice awards!

Throughout 2019, we've used thousands of products, and narrowing it down to the best of the best is difficult. At least 50 flagship phones, more than 100 computers, and millions of different accessories were launched this year. Across Future Publishing's tech sites, we've seen the good, bad, and really awesome this year, and we've shortlisted the best products and services across a range of categories and now we need you to help decide the winners.

What's the best way to celebrate the best tech of the year? How about getting it in your hands in time for the holidays? There are four prizes available and you could win BIG. Here's what's on offer:

Grand Prize: Apple iPhone 11 Pro, Apple Watch Series 5 and iPad Pro 11-inch.

Second Prize: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Watch Active 2.

Third Prize: Dell XPS 13 laptop.

Fourth Prize: Oculus Quest & $100 worth of games

To cast your vote, fill out the survey below. You can scroll up and down between questions and go back at any time using the button at the bottom. Once you finish the survey, you'll be able to enter the giveaway. Note: Don't hit the back button in your browser, as your responses will be lost, and you'll have to start from the beginning.

We will announce the winners of the Reader's Choice the week of December 16th. Winners of the giveaway will be contacted the week prior, and we'll aim to have your prize shipped to you in time for the holidays.

Cast your vote now, make sure your voice is heard and you could have an extra special holiday!

Click here to vote and enter the giveaway if you're on mobile/AMP

Find out more about the Future Tech Awards