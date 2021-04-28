Where to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 4: stream new episodes online

Re-enter Margaret Atwood's dystopia of subjugated women as Elisabeth Moss reprises her role as June - or Offred - in the new fourth season of The Handmaid's Tale. Now stretching far beyond the 1980s novel of the same name, find out what is next for the resistance and where to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 4 online wherever you are.

Taking place in the fictional Gilead, a snapshot of an alternative United States in which fertility rates have fallen and people are clearly split into differing rankings in a patriarchal hierarchy. Fertile women are known as handmaids, each one joining an elite couple wanting to conceive a child. Each handmaid takes part in regular ceremonies of ritualized rape, in which the wife is present.

Starring Joseph Fiennes and Yvonne Strahovski as Commander Fred Waterford and Serena Joy Waterford, other familiar faces include Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia, and Alexis Bledel as Emily/Ofglen.

The Handmaid's Tale TV show spans beyond the parameters of the original novel, with season 3 finding June back in the clutches of Gilead after her escape in season 2. Helping to get innocent women and children out of Gilead and across the border to Canada, season 3 ends on a cliffhanger with June once again in the firing line, and on the cusp of entering the resistance.

Where can I watch The Handmaid's Tale season 4 in the US?

As one of Hulu's originals, The Handmaid's Tale season 4 was available to stream on Hulu from Wednesday, April 28, with the first three episodes dropped for its initial release. Thereafter, watch new episodes of The Handmaid's Tale weekly for its ten episode run.

Hulu comes with a 30-day free trial, thereafter costing $5.99 a month, or $11.99 a month if you opt for its no-adds plan.

You can also get a 7-day free trial with the Hulu + Live TV package, which will set you back $64.99 a month.

Need more of an incentive than the prospect of season 4 of The Handmaid's Tale to subscribe to Hulu? Well, luckily Hulu is home to a number of exclusives and originals, including Little Fires Everywhere, Normal People, and the Oscar nominated The United States vs Billie Holiday.

Want even more from your viewing experience? Keep the whole family happy with the Hulu bundle, bringing together Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus for just $13.99 a month, or $19.99 a month if you choose the 'no-ads' Hulu option.

Available to watch on a number of supported devices, stream Hulu on the following devices:

Android smartphones and tablets

iOS smartphones and tablets

Apple TV

Chromecast

Fire TV, Fire Stick, and Fire Tablets, as well as Echo Shpws

LG TVs

Windows/Mac desktop

PlayStation and Xbox consoles

Select smart TVs including Android, LG, and Samsung

Xfinity Flex Streaming TV Box

Where to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 4 elsewhere across the globe

In the UK, The Handmaid's Tale finds its home for initial release on Channel 4, though there's been no official word on the date we can expect it to be broadcast. If previous seasons are anything to go by, we don't expect it'll be long before those in the UK can watch on Channel 4 and its on-demand service, All4.

However, if you're looking to remind yourself of the story so far, you can watch The Handmaid's Tale seasons 1-3 on Amazon Prime Video, which will cost you £5.99 a month for just Prime Video, or £7.99 a month or £79 a year for a full Prime membership, with access to free next-day delivery, Amazon Music, Prime Reading, and more. New customers can also benefit from a 30-day free trial.

Those north of the States in Canada can watch right alongside their neighbours, with The Handmaid's Tale season 4 hitting CTV's Drama Channel on April 28 at 9pm ET/PT.

Those without cable can also opt for the cheaper option of Crave, costing $9.99 a month and offering a 7-day free trial to new subscribers. Here you'll find the three seasons so far, with the fourth season likely to start dropping from April 28.

Good news for those Down Under. In Australia you'll be able to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 4 on SBS at 7pm AEST on Thursday, April 29, and SBS On Demand after it airs, meaning you'll be able to watch mere hours after its US premiere.

For those in New Zealand, Neon TV is the place to watch all seasons of The Handmaid's Tale, including season 4, which will start dropping from Thursday, April 29.