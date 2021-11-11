Walmart Black Friday deals now live on TVs, laptops, vacuums and more

Walmart's second round of Black Friday sales is now live, giving discounts across a wide range of goods. This year, according to the website, it is offering three Black Friday sales but you'll need to be fast to make the most of these deals.

Walmart+ subscribers got an early pick of the best offers, with a four-hour head start on everyone else. That means that stocks could be running short of some of the best items on sale.

With that in mind, we won't keep you here too long. Dig into the Walmart Black Friday sale yourself or see our top picks below...

Walmart Black Friday laptop deals

Lenovo Ideapad 3i: was $709.99, now $579 at Walmart Lenovo Ideapad 3i: was $709.99, now $579 at Walmart

This 17.3-inch laptop features an Intel i5 process, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. Right now you can save $130 (18%) on the list price.

HP 15.6-inch laptop: was $399, now $279 at Walmart HP 15.6-inch laptop: was $399, now $279 at Walmart

This is a handy home machine, with a 15.6-inch screen and an i3 processor it's no gaming machine but it's perfect for everyday tasks and right now it's $120 (30%) off.

Lenovo Legion 5: was $909.99, now $749 at Walmart Lenovo Legion 5: was $909.99, now $749 at Walmart

The Legion 5 is a gaming laptop with a 17.3-inch screen, an AMD Ryzen processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. Save $160 (18%) on the list price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: was $229.99, now $139 at Walmart Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: was $229.99, now $139 at Walmart

This Samsung Galaxy tablet features a 10.4-inch display and 32GB storage (64GB also available). Save $90.99 (40%) on the list price today.

Walmart Black Friday TV deals

Sceptre 55" 4K TV: was $368, now $297 at Walmart Sceptre 55" 4K TV: was $368, now $297 at Walmart

This 55-inch 4K TV features four HDMI ports, a 60Hz refresh rate and a 10,000:1 contrast ratio. Right now it's $71 (19%) off.

Samsung 65-inch 4K TV: was $647.99, now $568 at Walmart Samsung 65-inch 4K TV: was $647.99, now $568 at Walmart

This crystal UDH 4K TV features Tizen Smart TV and HDR. Right now you can save $79.99 (12%) on the list price.

Walmart Black Friday monitor deals

Acer Nitro 24-inch HD monitor: was $199.99, now $149 at Walmart Acer Nitro 24-inch HD monitor: was $199.99, now $149 at Walmart

This 23.8-inch HD monitor has Freesync technology to allow up to a 165Hz refresh rate when using an AMD Radeon graphic card. Save $50.99 (25%) right now.

LG 320inch QHD monitor: was $349, now $249 at Walmart LG 320inch QHD monitor: was $349, now $249 at Walmart

Want a huge monitor for gaming? This 32-inch LG model features Freesync for up to 165Hz refresh rate with AMD graphics cards. Save $100 (29%) today.

Walmart Black Friday home deals

Arlo security camera - 3 pack: was $339.99, now $199 at Walmart Arlo security camera - 3 pack: was $339.99, now $199 at Walmart

These 1080p security cameras feature color night vision and wire-free connection with 6-month battery life. Save $140.99 (41%) now.

Kamado Joe 18 inch Charcoal Grill: was $670, now $549 at Walmart Kamado Joe 18 inch Charcoal Grill: was $670, now $549 at Walmart

This classic joe charcoal grill can smoke or sear your food thanks to the temperature control and top vent. Save $121 (18%) today.

ProForm 750R Smart Rowing Machine: was $599, now $497 at Walmart ProForm 750R Smart Rowing Machine: was $599, now $497 at Walmart

This ProForm rowing machine features a 5-inch display and 24 digital levels of resistance. It also comes with a 30-day iFit membership. Save $102 (17%) on the list price.

Hart Cordless 6-tool kit: was $298, now $198 at Walmart Hart Cordless 6-tool kit: was $298, now $198 at Walmart

This 6-piece tool kit all runs on 20V rechargeable batteries. There are two batteries included, plus five tools, an LED light and fast charger. Get $100 (34%) off.

Shark Pro Swivel Pet Upright Vacuum: was $199, now $99 at Walmart Shark Pro Swivel Pet Upright Vacuum: was $199, now $99 at Walmart

The Shark upright vacuum is designed for deep cleaning, with an extendable hose and self-cleaning brush roll. Save $100 (50%) right now.