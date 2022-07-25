Verizon's Back to School deals are a must-see for students and teachers alike

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're a student shopping for deals on a phone, Verizon has a ton of offers going on right now that may get you what you're after for cheap.

Offering deals on the latest iPhone 13 (opens in new tab) and even the Samsung Galaxy S22 (opens in new tab), Verizon's Back to School sale is the place to shop right now. Both phones offer premium experiences for the price, and lucky students looking to check either of them out now have the chance to snag one for next to nothing.

Get an iPhone 13 or Samsung Galaxy S22 free with eligible trade-in (opens in new tab)

You can even get an additional $200 in credit when you switch from another carrier, a seriously impressive deal for the value. If these two flagship phones aren't what you're after, don't stress. There's plenty of free phones (opens in new tab) to check out when you switch from another carrier or add a new line – including the latest iPhone SE (opens in new tab).

Along with a flurry of deals on phones and accessories, Verizon is offering some exclusive Back to School deals for teachers on all unlimited plans. Teachers can save up to $25/month (opens in new tab) on their monthly bill depending on their service plan, with a minimum savings of at least $10 on a single line.

Additional savings on accessories, including the Apple Watch SE, Apple AirPods Pro earbuds, JBL products and more are available as well, but by far some of the best Verizon deals (opens in new tab) today during their Back to School sale are below.

Editor's Recommendations