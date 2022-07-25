Verizon's Back to School deals are a must-see for students and teachers alike

If you're a student shopping for deals on a phone, Verizon has a ton of offers going on right now that may get you what you're after for cheap.
Offering deals on the latest iPhone 13 (opens in new tab) and even the Samsung Galaxy S22 (opens in new tab), Verizon's Back to School sale is the place to shop right now. Both phones offer premium experiences for the price, and lucky students looking to check either of them out now have the chance to snag one for next to nothing.
Get an iPhone 13 or Samsung Galaxy S22 free with eligible trade-in (opens in new tab)
You can even get an additional $200 in credit when you switch from another carrier, a seriously impressive deal for the value. If these two flagship phones aren't what you're after, don't stress. There's plenty of free phones (opens in new tab) to check out when you switch from another carrier or add a new line – including the latest iPhone SE (opens in new tab).
Along with a flurry of deals on phones and accessories, Verizon is offering some exclusive Back to School deals for teachers on all unlimited plans. Teachers can save up to $25/month (opens in new tab) on their monthly bill depending on their service plan, with a minimum savings of at least $10 on a single line.
Additional savings on accessories, including the Apple Watch SE, Apple AirPods Pro earbuds, JBL products and more are available as well, but by far some of the best Verizon deals (opens in new tab) today during their Back to School sale are below.
- Free iPhone 13 plus $200 when you switch to Verizon (opens in new tab)
- Free Samsung Galaxy S22 with eligible trade-in and unlimited plan (opens in new tab)
- Up to 40% select accessories the more you buy (opens in new tab)
- Up to $100 off select Samsung and Apple tablets (opens in new tab)
