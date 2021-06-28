Tudor's new Black Bay Fifty-Eight Bronze was inevitable, but that doesn't make it any less special

Tudor has gone back to bronze for its latest version of the Black Bay Fifty-Eight, combining the brand's iconic 39mm watch case with, the bold material, and a new colourway, based on a rich "brown-bronze" palette.

Of course, the new model is more than just a pretty face, as it also offers high technical performance thanks to Tudor's Manufacture Calibre MT5400.

The new Black Bay Fifty-Eight Bronze is available exclusively in around fifty Tudor boutiques throughout the world.

Tudor states the bronze case is an aesthetic nod to the 'bronzes on old ships and other deep-sea diving equipment.' The watch is made from a high-performance aluminium bronze alloy used in naval engineering for submerged parts that need a high level of resistance to corrosion.

Just like other bronze watches out there, including the first Black Bay Bronze, the Fifty-Eight Bronze will develop a subtle and unique patina over time.

The retro, satin-brushed case has been combined with a domed dial in matt "brown-bronze", shaded concentrically from the exterior towards the centre, and a bezel presenting the same gold accents found on the hands and hour markers.

The Black Bay Fifty-Eight Bronze model marks the first time that the brand has produced a bracelet entirely from bronze as well. Its satin-brushed links adopting the style of Tudor bracelets of the 1950s and '60s, with rivets, are coordinated with the case and will develop a patina at the same pace.

The bracelet is finished with a new bronze clasp, also satin-brushed, with a redesigned cover and Tudor's "T-fit" rapid adjustment system.

Inside the Bronze case is Tudor's Manufacture Calibre MT5400, which equips the Black Bay Fifty-Eight Bronze, displays hour, minute and second functions. Its been designed to ensure robustness, longevity, reliability and precision.

Together with its non-magnetic silicon hairspring, the Manufacture Calibre MT5400 is certified as a chronometer by the Swiss Official Chronometer Testing Institute (COSC).

This marks the second watch from Tudor to gain the COSC certification, after the Black Bay Ceramic.

Just like every other Tudor Black Bay, the Fifty-Eight Bronze is 'weekend-proof' with a 70-hour power reserve.

The Tudor Black Bay Fifty-Eight Bronze is available now for £3,390 and comes with a complimentary fabric strap.

