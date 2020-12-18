Gift guide: top 5 perfumes for Christmas

It’s that time of the year again, Christmas is around the corner and gift shopping for your nearest and dearest awaits. We’ll be the first to admit that buying Christmas presents isn’t the easiest thing. In fact, it can be really tough at times depending on who you’re shopping for (we all have that difficult relative whose impossible to please). However, there are a few fail-safe options that are bound to put a smile on anyone's face, one of them being a solid perfume. Because who doesn’t love a good fragrance?

While selecting a scent can be a very personal thing, there are ways to get it right - especially if you’re buying a perfume for women. The fragrance industry is ever-evolving, which means it’s easy to get overwhelmed with the number of different scents available for women at first glance, but when you narrow down your search to the specifics, it gets a lot easier. Luckily, we’re here to help you do just that.

We’ve selected the top five perfumes for women this Christmas, all of which are guaranteed to be well received. But first, here’s a quick guide on what to look for when shopping for the perfect scent.

When it comes to fragrances, most women belong to one of two categories: they’re either all about the intense, woody and oud based scents or they prefer something a little lighter and perhaps fruitier. With this in mind, you can already eliminate some options accordingly.

Another thing to be mindful of is the season. Now that we’re in winter, it’s all about the warmer aromas so anything fresh and summery can also be put on the back burner. Instead, look for oriental, woody and spicy notes to compliment the time of year. Other common buzzwords to look out for are floral, fresh, fruity and citrus, which can also be blended with warmer notes for the ultimate Christmas scent.

These descriptors are an excellent starting point and once you’ve selected the notes that appeal to you, or the person you’re gifting, then you’re on the right track to picking the best-suited perfume to your preference. Given the times we’re in, you may be doing your shopping online this year, however, if that isn’t the case then a great hack is to avoid wearing any fragrance when you’re out looking for perfumes. This is because it can alter the scent of the new fragrances you come across by blending notes. Of course, this also means you shouldn’t go crazy when spritzing all the new bottles you find. The less you try on, the better.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

1. Gucci Mémoire d'une Odeur Eau de Parfum Specifications Best for: Evenings and occasions Scent family:: Woody Type:: Eau de Parfum Reasons to buy + Classic woody scent + Luxurious + Pretty Christmassy bottle and packaging Reasons to avoid - Can be overpowering at first Check Amazon

The latest fragrance in the Gucci family, Mémoire d'une Odeur is perfect for the Christmas period. The scent is universal with no gender or time in mind during its creation, making it more modern than ever. It consists of Indian coral jasmine petals, precious musks and sandalwood which create a rich and luxurious aroma suited to evenings and special occasions.

The fragrance, which was first released in 2019, belongs to a new olfactory family known as Mineral Aromatic. Mineral. Unlike others, this is a mix of scents and emotions which aim to be airy, musky, transparent and authentic.

(Image credit: Jo Malone)

2. Jo Malone London Midnight Musk & Amber Cologne Specifications Best for: Evenings Scent family:: Dry woody Type:: Cologne Reasons to buy + Classic festive scent + Great quality brand + Beautiful bottle $144 View at Macy's

Jo Malone has always been a festive classic which means you can’t go wrong here. This scent, in particular, is the ultimate fit for the season, made with a top note of juniper, heart of amber and base of midnight musk. It’s inspired by the 1920s flapper girl and combines warm charisma and smooth sensuality with a cool green aroma, creating a great blend for evening wear. The bottle itself is also stunning, so it’s hard to imagine anyone being dissatisfied with this purchase.

(Image credit: Viktor&Rolf)

3. Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum Limited Edition Specifications Best for: Evenings Scent family:: Floral Type:: Eau de Parfum Reasons to buy + Timeless scent + Longevity + Festive bottle $165 View at NORDSTROM.com

Not only does this limited edition bottle resemble a pretty bauble meaning it couldn’t be any more festive (look at that gorgeous silver corsage!), but Victor&Rolf’s Flowerbomb is a timeless classic. The popular scent is loved for its top notes of tea, bergamot and freesia, and despite belonging to a floral scent family which is usually associated with spring and summer, it has woody base notes of Amber and Patchouli making it a fragrance fit for the winter season too. What’s more? It seems to be a favourite among everyone from Hollywood stars to social media influencers.

(Image credit: Chanel)

4. Chanel No. 5 Eau De Parfum Specifications Best for: Evenings Scent family:: Floral Type:: Eau de Parfum Reasons to buy + Classic scent + Timeless + Luxury brand + Longevity $0.99 View at Bed Bath & Beyond

There’s no way we could recommend a list of perfumes and not include the iconic Chanel No. 5. Often compared to champagne, the fragrance is luxury at its finest. First launched in 1921, it remains the most famous perfume to date and for good reason - it’s simply divine. Floral and soft, it’s a refined feminine scent that is made with May Rose and Jasmine. It also features bright citrus top notes as well as a touch of Vanilla, creating a sensual feel.

The timeless fragrance comes in an equally gorgeous bottle with an instantly recognisable minimalist design that immediately upgrades any dressing table.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

5. Le Labo Baie 19 Eau de Parfum Specifications Best for: Everyday use and layering Scent family:: Woody Type:: Eau de Parfum Reasons to buy + Luxurious scent + Great for layering + Unisex + Chic bottle $280 View at NORDSTROM.com

If there was an haute couture of the fragrance industry, Le Labo would be it. The brand is renowned for its luxury homemade scents and Baie 19 is a classic. The gorgeous scent is an ode to heavy rain after a long dry spell and combines notes of juniper berry, patchouli and green leaves. The warm, woody fragrance is fluid and can be used on both men and women. It’s also great for layering and has a really pure feeling to it. As any Le Labo fragrance, it comes in a chic minimalistic bottle.

Liked this? More Christmas gift inspiration below: