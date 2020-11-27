Top 5 best Black Friday laptop deals today

If you've been hunting for the best Black Friday laptop deals all morning, here's an article that just may brighten your day. Black Friday sales are in full swing and retailers are dropping their best offers now, meaning it's the perfect time to grab a new laptop for cheap.

Shoppers can find bargains on some of the best laptops available now, with amazing deals on student, personal and gaming laptops for everyone. Offers are available from major retailers across the net, including Microsoft, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and more, with models and laptop deals available to suit anyone's needs and budget.

There's even deals on some of the best gaming laptops of the season, with a few 4K-ready laptops seeing some hefty discounts. Plenty of deals on newer RTX gaming laptops are available, with older models seeing their biggest discounts all year thanks to the holiday season clearance.

Best MacBook Deal! Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Laptop

Now: $799.99 | Was: $999.99 | Savings: $200 (20%) | Best Buy

Now at one of its lowest prices ever, grab Apple's MacBook Air 13" laptop for just $799 today! Save $200 on Apple's most popular MacBook to date, with hardware that's ready to tackle everything from basic work to editing and more!View Deal

Best Student Laptop Deal! HP Laptop 15T-DY200 15.6" Laptop

Now: $529.99 | Was: $799.99 | Savings: $200 (34%) | HP

Powered by Intel's 11th Gen i7 processor and fitted with 16GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, HP's 15T-DY200 is an excellent workhorse designed to tackle standard work with ease. Edit photos and videos, manage spreadsheets, write papers, you name it.View Deal

Cheapest Gaming Laptop Deal! Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gaming Laptop

Now: $599.99 | Was: $1,099.99 | Savings: $500 (45%) | Lenovo

Grab Lenovo's Legion 5i starting at just $599.99, a massive 45% discount off its standard retail price. Can be outfitted with the latest NVIDIA RTX mobile GPUs to deliver an incredible gaming experience as well as old GTX favorites.View Deal

Best Gaming Laptop Deal! Razer Blade Stealth 13" Gaming Laptop

Now: $1,399.99 | Was: $1,699 | Savings: $300 (18%) | Razer

Leading the charge in high-end gaming laptop offers, the Blade Stealth 13 is a powerhouse for gaming. Running off 10th Gen Intel I7's, the Stealth 13 can be fitted with the latest GTX and RTX mobile GPUs to ensure the best gaming experience possible.View Deal

Best RTX Gaming Laptop Deal! Acer Nitro 5 15.6" RTX Gaming Laptop

Now: $799 | Was: $1,099 | Savings: $400 (27%) | Walmart

Grab the latest RTX mobile GPU in Acer's Nitro 5 gaming laptop. 144Hz display, full HD 1080p, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB HDD coupled with a 256GB SSD, this thing has it all. One of the best gaming laptops under $1000 by far thanks to this deal!



View Deal

And there you have it! The top 5 best Black Friday laptop deals happening right now. There will be plenty more to see come later today, but these are by far some of the best offers you can take advantage of right now. If you're in need of a new laptop, or are buying a Christmas gift for friends and family, save big with these offers today!

Black Friday Sales Guides

Now through November 27th, T3 will be covering some of the best Black Friday sales of the year with complete guides to the biggest retailers of the season. You can already check out a few of our comprehensive deal guides below!

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below:

Be sure to also check out T3's Black Friday deals hub as well! We'll be following the biggest sale event of the year closely, with updates on start times, best deals, what to expect, and more!

You can also take a look at our best Cyber Monday deals guide to get an early start on the biggest online shopping day of the year! Learn where to look for the best deals, what to watch out for, and more!

Lastly, if you're hoping to find some holiday gift shopping inspiration head on over to our best Christmas gifts guide today! We'll be covering the hottest products and trends picking up this holiday season.