Acer's new Chromebook Plus is an ideal option for students

Ah, summer... It's nearly here. And for students that means it's time to take a well-earned break from studying and exams and unwind. Whether you're going travelling or getting some much-needed home cooking, make sure to enjoy it. Because next year, we do it all over again. But this time you can have Acer's new Chromebook Plus on your side.

Chromebooks have long been a popular choice with students and if you want to take your studies to the next level a Chromebook Plus is a great way to do so without doubling, tripling or even quadrupling the price of your laptop. Funds are tight at university/college at the best of times.

The new Acer Chromebook Plus 514 is a just balance between power and price. While it starts at just $399 (UK prices not yet known) you still get the benefit of an Intel i3 processor that when coupled with the lightweight Chromebook operating system (where pretty much everything is accessed through Google Chrome) should be more than enough to see you through assignments. All-nighters aren't always the healthiest way to study but if needs be, then the 11-hour battery life won't let you down.

While gaming is pretty much out of the question on all but very few Chromebooks, the 514 is a great option for streaming. Sporting a 14-inch Full HD screen (with a resolution of 1920 x 1080), the best streaming services will look great. While there are no HDMI ports, there are two USB-C offerings with DisplayPort compatibility.

(Image credit: Acer)

Of course a big part of studying (and working) these days is video calls and the 514 has you covered there. A Full HD (1080p) webcam isn't always present on laptops twice the price of the 514, but Acer has managed to include one here, alongside temporal noise reduction and AI tools to keep you looking crystal clear. A small touch I always appreciate for peace of mind is a laptop shutter and there's one included here too.

Those looking to do serious editing and design work should look elsewhere, but if you need a companion for everyday computing, the 514 looks a great choice. We don't have a UK release date yet but it's coming to the US in May so should be the perfect choice come September.