Top 3 Netflix thriller movies for February 2022 (and the secret code to get more)

We absolutely love movies here at T3 towers and today we're running you through a selection of the best thrillers on Netflix right now.

Sometimes you want something comfy and cosy, especially with younger family members, but there's also space for something that is so truly stressful – thrilling, even – that your toes curl and you have to hide behind a pillow.

If these three haven't quite scratched that itch, then head over to the code 8933 on Netflix to see the thriller selection in its full glory.

Uncut Gems

We're starting off with a belter: the Netflix original starring Adam Sandler, who you might know from his more comedic roles – but don't underestimate his ability to put in a stunning performance in a serious context.

Uncut Gems will keep you glued to the screen, make no mistake: everything about this film is incredibly tense and fast-paced with a killer twist. Sandler's performance is the gemstone at the centre of the movie (sorry).

Directors the Safdie Brothers know how to tell a tale that sprawls across a city and never lets up. If you haven't seen it then now is the perfect time and if you have then, well, a rewatch beckons.

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo is stressful – there isn't really another way of putting it. From Seven (aka Se7en) and Zodiac director David Fincher, it absolutely refuses to let up.

Starring Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara, everything about the movie is suspenseful and thrilling, from the cold Nordic setting to the subject matter. There are twists and turns, and a lot of dimly lit scenes full of tension.

The movie is dripping with excellence and we can't recommend it enough.

Good Time

With Robert Pattinson in the news ahead of his Batman movie, we thought it was a good chance to revisit one of his best performances.

Directed by the Safdie brothers (who also directed Uncut Gems – we told you they know what they were doing), Good Time is a movie about a brother trying to help his brother, and making all the wrong decisions along the way.

Pattinson – who is incredible in pretty much everything he's been in – puts in a stellar performance. We can't recommend Good Time enough.