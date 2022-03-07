Top 3 Netflix anime sci-fi shows for March 2022 (and the secret code to get more)

Netflix is constantly updating the content available on the service, adding fresh material for you to enjoy.

In our quest to make that happen, we've found some of the best anime sci-fi picks for March, which has been surprisingly hard given the long list of exceptional Japanese anime content on Netflix right now.

If anime isn't your thing, we've also found the best new movies, the best fantasy movies, the best Oscar-nominated movies, the best sci-fi movies, you get the idea.

For everything Netflix has to offer, head over to the code 2729 (either by searching for it or clicking the link) and bask in the glory that is the best anime sci-fi shows on Netflix right now.

Parasyte

(Image credit: Netflix )

Kicking things off is one of the best anime shows in recent years: Parasyte.

Based on the incredibly popular manga series of the same name, the show schoolboy Shinichi Izumi, whose right hand has been possessed by an alien named Migi. Izumi then finds himself in various battles, which form the basis of the show.

Everything about Parasyte is excellent, from the soundtrack to the voice acting to the visuals, and we can't recommend it enough now that it's available on Netflix.

Last Hope

(Image credit: Netflix )

Next up is the dystopian anime Last Hope (sometimes known as Unit Pandora), released in 2018 on Netflix itself.

Set in 2038, everything is pretty bad following the fallout from a quantum reactor explosion that destroyed civilisation. The explosion spurred animals into becoming mechanised, something that the remaining humans must contend with.

There's a big dollop of post-apocalyptic storytelling, betrayal, and intrigue within Last Hope and the 26-episode runtime isn't too bad all things considered.

Kuromukuro

(Image credit: Netflix )

Completing our three selections (from many, many great options) is Kuromukuro, which hits all of the right notes and then some. We might even have saved the best until last.

Following high school student Yukina Shirahane and young samurai Kennosuke Tokisada Ouma, who was reawakened in the present day by a mysterious Cube, the show has all the themes you want: namely, aliens.

The art style is really beautiful on Kuromukuro and the plot, delivered over 26 episodes, isn't half bad either. There's a cool duality between past and present, too.