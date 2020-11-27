Top 3 best Walmart Black Friday Garmin watch deals of the day

There are so many great cheap Garmin watch deals to choose from this Black Friday. For those of you who prefer to buy their running watches from a specific retailer, here are the best Walmart Black Friday Garmin watch deals. We picked three of best ones, the cream of the crop of Walmart Garmin watch deals, listed below.
• Shop all Garmin watch deals at Walmart
Currently, the best Garmin watch deals at Walmart are: $93 off Garmin Forerunner 235, $107 off Garmin Vivoactive 4 and $200 (!) off Garmin Forerunner 935. For even more deals, check out the best Garmin Black Friday deals, all the best deals from the Fitbit Black Friday Sale plus the best Black Friday treadmill deals, best Black Friday exercise bike deals and best Black Friday elliptical deals.
Best Walmart Black Friday Garmin watch deals
Garmin Forerunner 935 | Was $499.99 | Now $299.99 | Save $200 at Walmart
The Garmin Forerunner 935 is a premium multi-sport smartwatch, even considering that its successor, the Forerunner 945 is out too. Thanks to this massive price drop at Walmart, it's even more appealing! The Forerunner 935 weighs only 49 grams and its battery will last up to two weeks (or 24 hours in GPS mode). It can also provide you with top notch running, cycling and swimming metrics. Low stock levels, buy soon!View Deal
Garmin Vivoactive 4 | Was $349.99 | Now $242 | Save $107 at Walmart
The Garmin Vivoactive 4 is aimed at active people as opposed to athletes, not like it's an issue. For those of you who aren't keen on shaving 3 seconds of their mile-PB each time they head out for a jog, the Vivoactive 4 is the perfect choice. It features music storage and on-screen, animated workouts plus 24/7 heart rate and stress tracking. Download your favourite Spotify, Amazon Music or Deezer playlists (may require a premium subscription with a third-party music provider) straight to your watch. View Deal
Garmin Forerunner 235 | Now $262.98| Was $169 | Save $93.02 at Walmart
The Forerunner 235 is a mid-range running watch from Garmin that tracks location with its built-in GPS chip and heart rate with its integrated optical heart rate sensor. The Forerunner 235 also supports smart notifications. Battery life is up to 11 hours in GPS mode and 9 days in smartwatch mode.View Deal
